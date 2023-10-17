Bleisure travel and digital nomadism: A dynamic duo transforming work and travel with workplace mental health benefits

In the fast-changing world of how we work and travel, two prominent trends have emerged, seemingly disparate yet surprisingly interconnected: bleisure travel and digital nomadism. If you don’t know by now, bleisure travel represents a concept that has taken the corporate world by storm. It entails combining a business trip with leisure travel, effectively transforming a work obligation into an opportunity to explore new destinations, cultures, and experiences.

Who said work and play can’t correlate? The rise of digital nomadism has given individuals the freedom to work remotely from any corner of the globe. These adventurous souls leverage technology to escape the confines of a traditional office and lead a location-independent lifestyle. They might find themselves working from a beach-side café in Bali one month and a bustling European city the next, all while maintaining their professional commitments.

According to Expedia Group's Traveller Value Index 2023 32% of individuals are planning business trips, with 62% being remote workers. Moreover, 85% of business travellers express excitement about travelling for work, with millennials (45%) and Gen Zs (40%) leading the way in work-related travel. Additionally, the pandemic's impact has prompted many companies worldwide to implement remote work, a trend expected to persist. The desire for freedom is a common denominator.

Sean Maher, Market Vice President South Africa, Marriott International, said: ‘’The popularity of working while vacationing is great news. Many of our properties offer the perfect setting to flip open the laptop right on the beach or on a secluded mountain and in many other areas of interest within South Africa.“ The desire for freedom is a common denominator. Digital nomads seek the freedom to choose their workplace, and bleisure travellers pursue the freedom to maximise their business trips as personal adventures. Additionally, Sam Sheehan, the motoring editor at Cinch, shares their take on bleisure travel in “HR news”, stating that it offers a valuable antidote to the strains of work-related responsibilities.

By combining business and leisure in a trip, it allows individuals to unwind and recharge after a demanding day of meetings. “Leisure time can serve as a handy distraction from everyday work worries while also having a positive impact on your mood, stress, and anxiety levels,” Sheehan adds. “This, in turn, can get you ready for whatever is in your diary the next morning, as mental well-being makes a difference in employees’ resilience, productivity, and efficiency.”

Moreover, a bleisure trip with your co-workers can help your team bond and work better together. When you spend time together outside of the office, you create a sense of unity. This teamwork and camaraderie can have a significant impact on one's workplace performance, boosting confidence and facilitating seamless interactions when it comes to collaborative tasks, enabling individuals to maximise their potential. ‘’With the rise of bleisure travel, the hospitality industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards a holistic travel experience.