Cape Town Ring sculpture draws international tourists

The Clock Tower at the V&A Waterfront has taken centre stage with the unveiling of Africa's largest ring sculpture which has a special connection to Cape Town. The sculpture is a replica of the Cape Town Ring, affectionately known as the "ring that binds us".

The mother city, acclaimed as the best city in the world, now holds the distinction of being the only city in Africa with a dedicated ring sculpture. Standing at an impressive three meters tall and spanning an extraordinary three meters wide, the Cape Town Ring sculpture is making its presence felt. The sculpture, created by the well-known jewellery artist Yair Shimansky, showcases his creative ideas in a fresh way.

It captures the special feeling of Cape Town. Shimansky's goal was to help people feel the unique charm of Cape Town and inspire them to explore its amazing attractions, bringing them closer to the city's wonders. In addition, Cape Town's tourism sector has been steadily recovering, with increasing numbers of visitors. The ring sculpture is seen as a valuable addition to the city's attractions, enhancing the overall tourism experience. As the only city in Africa able to showcase a ring sculpture of this magnitude we continue to set the bar high. Picture: INSTAGRAM As Alderman James Vos, Mayoral committee member for tourism and economic development, highlighted, the sculpture contributes to Cape Town's unique status as the best city in the world.

“Tourism is immensely competitive when you consider how travellers are spoilt for choice. The ring sculpture is a wonderful addition to the city’s tourist attractions. In keeping with our recent award, not only are we the best city in the world, we are also one of the few cities in the world to have a ring dedicated to it. “As the only city in Africa able to showcase a ring sculpture of this magnitude we continue to set the bar high. We welcome all visitors and locals to visit the ring sculpture and capture their selfie” he adds. The V&A Waterfront, home to the sculpture, is a fitting location for Africa's largest ring sculpture. This design district celebrates art, culture, and design, and houses Africa's largest contemporary art museum.

The recognition of Cape Town as the best city in the world reinforces its status as a premier tourism destination. As Cape Town's tourism industry continues to recover, a diverse range of attractions, experiences, and retail offerings play a key role. The Cape Town Ring sculpture is poised to become a sought-after tourist attraction, particularly for international visitors. Visitors are invited to take photos next to this impressive artwork, creating a memory that will forever hold the enchantment of Cape Town in their hearts.