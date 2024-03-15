Condolences pour in as South African teacher in Vietnam dies

South African teacher, Audio Fynn, who was living and working in Vietnam, and had been in an induced coma after an asthma attack, has passed away. His fiancée Nonku Mdlalose is set to return home and the body of Fynn will be repatriated back to South Africa for burial.

Mdlalose took to TikTok to share that her partner Fynn had succumbed to illness in the early hours of the morning on March 6. #southafrica #foryoupage #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 #reesateesa #death ♬ original sound - Audio and Nonku @audioandnonku Please read to understand and be compassionate before you can comment. #fypシ゚viral “Hello everyone, the unfortunate has happened, in the early hours of the 6th we got the call that Audio has passed. We need a moment to decompress and come to terms,” said Mdlalose. She added: “This is a formal official statement share it. The family needed to make all arrangements first before the public is notified we are now working on bringing him home where he will take his final rest. Thank you for understanding.”

Fynn and Mdlalose came into the spotlight in February after Mdlalose took to TikTok pleading for financial assistance after Fynn suffered an asthma attack, collapsed and was hospitalized in Vietnam. Mdlalose, family and colleagues exhausted all means trying to save Fynn’s life while he was in an induced coma in ICU, which prompted Mdlalose to plead for assistance. A Back A Buddy page was opened for donations and netizens from all over the world poured in to help cover the hospital bills for Fynn in Vietnam.

At one point there was a glimmer of hope that Fynn may recover but, unfortunately, he succumbed to his illness. Commenting on Mdlalose’s post, @nelao.bertha.mart, said: “Sorry Nonku. I started following Audio's case passionately because of the courage you as a partner demonstrated. Although I could not offer financial assistance, my prayers are with you until today.” Another user, @nomasonto.sekgoel, said: “you did your absolute best and he knew it too that you are there for him. May you find strength and be comforted cc. MHSRIP😥💔❤️‍🩹💐.”