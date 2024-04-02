Expat reveals 5 top Spanish-speaking destinations for your next solo adventure

In recent years, there has been a growing tourism movement which involves an increasing number of people from across the globe opting to travel alone. With just their travel plans, passports, luggage and imagination as their companions, these solo travellers are looking to visit different places without a partner.

This often proves to be a liberating experience and there are also so many different places for solo travellers to choose from. With this in mind, James Smith from the online teaching platform, Learn Spanish With James, has listed his top must-visit Spanish-speaking destinations which he believes are perfect for solo adventurers. Smith, a fluent Spanish speaker with over a decade of teaching experience, has lived in many of these destinations, making him well placed to offer his expertise on the matter.

“For solo travellers contemplating their next adventure, my advice is to embrace the unknown, be open to new experiences and trust your instincts,” he said. “Solo travel is not just about the destinations, it's about the journey and the stories you'll collect along the way.” Here are Smith’s highly recommended Spanish-speaking destinations which he believes are perfect for solo adventurers.

The streets of Barcelona. Picture: Instagram. Barcelona, Spain This cosmopolitan European city is alive with culture, including fashion, food and football. Nestled along the north-eastern coast of Spain, Barcelona also enchants visitors with its vibrant energy, architectural wonders, art and rich history.

There is so much for tourists to explore in this Catalonia region, from the iconic landmarks of Antoni Gaudí to strolling along the bustling streets of La Rambla. The Barcelona History Museum (Muhba), which features several Roman archaeological sites, is also worth a visit. The Camp Nou, which is home to FC Barcelona, is one of the biggest stadiums in the world.

Smith also recommends taking a guided tour of the city's architectural marvels, followed by a tapas tasting adventure in the Gothic Quarter. Oaxaca City’s bright coloured streets. Picture: Instagram. Oaxaca City, Mexico Tucked away in the southern region of Mexico, Oaxaca City beckons with its blend of colonial charm and indigenous traditions.

This part of South America is also renowned for its culinary delights, including enchiladas, mole, mezcal, empanadas, quesadillas and this region's version of chocolate and bread. “Solo adventurers can also wander through the historic centre's cobblestone streets and visit colourful markets brimming with local handicrafts,” Smith said. While in Oaxaca, he also recommended exploring nearby archaeological sites like Monte Albán and joining a cooking class to learn the secrets of traditional Mexican cuisine.

Machu Picchu in Peru. Picture: Instagram. Cusco, Peru Situated in the heart of the Andes Mountains, Cusco serves as the gateway to the ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu. “Solo travellers can explore the city's archaeological wonders, vibrant markets and lively plazas while soaking in the rich Andean culture and hospitality,” Smith said.

And for those seeking an adventure, he suggested trekking to Machu Picchu via the renowned Inca Trail, for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. A hike up this Unesco world heritage site is rewarded with breathtaking views as it is located 7000 feet above sea level and was built in the 15th Century by the Incas. The blue beaches of San Juan. Picture: Instagram. San Juan, Puerto Rico

With its historic architecture, vibrant neighbourhoods and pristine beaches, the Puerto Rican capital provides solo travellers with a captivating blend of history, culture and natural beauty. “Wander through the cobblestone streets of Old San Juan, sample authentic Puerto Rican cuisine and soak up the sun on the picturesque shores of Isla Verde.” San Juan is renowned for its beautiful beaches, particularly those in Condado, an oceanfront, tree-lined, pedestrian-oriented upper middle to upper class community in Santurce.

While lounging on its golden sands, Smith suggested sipping on a pina colada and enjoying some local cuisines. The streets of Buenos Aires. Picture: Instagram. Buenos Aires, Argentina Known as the “Paris of South America”, Buenos Aires exudes sophistication, passion and cultural diversity.