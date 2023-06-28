Experience Ken’s hosting at Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse on Airbnb

From childhood playrooms to cherished collections, she has woven herself into the fabric of our memories, forever synonymous with the colour pink. Now the opportunity to experience living in a Barbie world has finally come. Airbnb just went bananas with this one. Prepare to embark on a whimsical adventure as Ken, the ever-charming companion of Barbie, invites guests to experience the iconic Malibu DreamHouse like never before.

In celebration of the “Barbie” film, Ken (played by Ryan Gosling) is taking on his hosting duties and offering a unique overnight stay in the newly renovated DreamHouse, complete with his own personal touch. Barbie, the embodiment of dreams and aspirations, has always captivated fans hearts. However, this time, it’s Ken’s moment to shine. Ken has infused his vibrant personality into a portion of the Malibu DreamHouse, making it a true reflection of his passions. Fans and enthusiasts alike will have the opportunity to book Ken’s bedroom in the Malibu DreamHouse for two individual one-night stays, catering to up to two guests each, available on July 21 and July 22, 2023. Picture: Supplied From his love for roller-blading to his unique sense of style, Ken has left his unmistakable mark while preserving the signature pink aesthetic that Barbie holds dear.

It’s an harmonious blend of their individual tastes, showcasing the beautiful evolution of their relationship. “We all have dreams, and Barbie is lucky enough to have a house full of them,” said Ken. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to host guests inside these one-of-a-kind – dare I say, one-of-a-Ken? – digs.” Yeah...okay.

Perched along the picturesque coastline of sunny Malibu - which is essentially the Camps Bay of LA - the ocean front mansion offers majestic views, serving as a mesmerizing backdrop to Ken's picture-plastic paradise. As a testament to Ken's carefree spirit all stays will be free of charge.