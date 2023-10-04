FlySafair expands travel options for South Africans with more routes

FlySafair has recently incorporated four more African cities into its expanding roster of destinations. These new routes all originate from Johannesburg, creating vital connections between the city and Harare, Victoria Falls, Maputo and Livingstone.

Among the new flight options, FlySafair now offers services to two destinations in Zimbabwe: Harare and Victoria Falls. Flights to Harare operate daily, with ticket prices starting at R1000. Victoria Falls is served three times a week from Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International, providing access to its breathtaking scenery, with fares starting at R1400. Additionally, FlySafair now includes Livingstone in Zambia, granting travellers access to the opposite side of Victoria Falls, and the Mozambican capital of Maputo in its list of destinations.

These cities are popular among tourists and business travellers, and FlySafair offers a convenient and hassle-free travel option to Livingstone and Maputo, starting at R1400. Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at FlySafair, said: “Launching one new route is a noteworthy event on its own, so to launch all four routes in one week is so exciting.” This year the airline experienced significant expansion by introducing five new regional routes and one domestic route.