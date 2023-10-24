How are hotels adapting to the modern traveller?

This statistic highlights the fact that travellers are more connected than ever before, and they are well-versed in the myriad ways technology can assist them in achieving their adventure aspirations. The synergy between tech-savvy travellers and the current travel boom is redefining the way we explore the world and giving rise to innovative travel trends.

To stay in sync with evolving consumer needs and the rapid pace of technological advancement, it is necessary for hotels to adapt and harness available tools to enhance guest experiences and drive revenue. In response to the changing needs of hotels in the digital era, Sojern and Profitroom have come together to create a strong partnership. They offer advanced booking technology and smart marketing solutions to hotels worldwide. By using these tools, hotel owners can smoothly connect with travellers, increase direct bookings and significantly improve their earnings. It’s a valuable boost for hotels in the modern age of technology.

Josh Beckwith, managing director of Global Strategic Accounts and Partnerships at Sojern said: “As global travel approaches a full recovery, the wanderlust bug has bitten harder than ever, fuelling a surge in travel enthusiasts exploring the globe. “This surge accompanies an ever-changing shift in the way we plan our journeys, relying on multiple digital channels to discover, plan and book our trips, with technology transforming the booking journey into a digital adventure. “Paired with the continuous advances in artificial intelligence (AI), we are undoubtedly entering exciting times.”

Booking Digital marketing and e-commerce experts revealed that 83% of travellers were taking matters into their own hands by booking trips through online travel agents (OTAs) or directly with hotels. This newfound empowerment has given rise to a traveller who is constantly in pursuit of the best possible deals.

Samantha Williams, the commercial director at the award-winning booking platform Profitroom, advises against booking a hotel stay through an OTA even though it might be tempting. They’ve observed that individuals who first discover a hotel on an OTA and then book directly with the hotel tend to receive better offers and additional benefits. Additionally, the modern traveller is overloaded with numerous destinations, accommodations and experiences, often leading to a sense of overwhelm.

For travel marketers, this signifies that their products must excel at breaking through the noise and speaking directly to their target audience. Through the utilisation of AI solutions, hotels can analyse consumer behaviour data and pinpoint ways their offerings can precisely resonate with their intended audience. A million ways to book

Today’s hyper-connected travellers weave their travel plans together using a multitude of channels, including search engines, review sites, official websites, social media and more. At a highly anticipated hospitality event, Profitroom On Tour and Sojern shared invaluable insights on how hotels can leverage digital marketing to gain a competitive edge: Prioritise direct bookings: Direct bookings allow hotels to build a loyal customer base and drive repeat business.