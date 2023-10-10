KLM takes flight towards a greener future with the Airbus A350

In a bold move towards a more sustainable and environmentally-conscious future, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has announced plans to retire its older long-haul fleet and welcome the Airbus A350 family of aircraft into its ranks. Renowned for its exceptional fuel efficiency and whisper-quiet operation, the Airbus A350 represents a significant step forward in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and noise pollution, aligning perfectly with KLM's commitment to environmental responsibility.

However, the decision is not taken lightly; it is subject to the recommendations of the KLM Works Council. Marjan Rintel, the president and CEO of KLM, shared her excitement about the pivotal moment: stating: “Today marks a very special day for KLM. We have taken a big step towards our future with the proposed decision of purchasing new aircraft. “We can make our fleet significantly cleaner, quieter and more fuel-efficient with the A350s. This is important because we are all faced with the major task of becoming more sustainable.

“Furthermore, we can offer our passengers much more service and comfort on intercontinental destinations.” Additionally, KLM, as part of the Air France KLM Group, has inked an agreement with Airbus to acquire 50 Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000 aircraft, with an option for an additional 40 aircraft. The 50 aircraft are on order and will be allocated between KLM and Air France based on local market dynamics and regulatory conditions.

KLM anticipates that the Airbus A350 will start serving intercontinental routes from 2026 onwards, gradually replacing the older Boeing 777-200ERs, Airbus A330-200s, and Airbus A330-300s. Compared to its predecessors, this aircraft produces an impressive 40% less noise and burns 25% less fuel, thanks to its innovative design and state-of-the-art engineering. It incorporates lightweight materials such as composites and titanium in its construction, enabling it to cover longer distances with reduced fuel consumption.

In conjunction with the use of sustainable aviation fuel and various operational improvements, the aircraft will play a crucial role in making KLM’s operations cleaner, quieter and more fuel-efficient. Beyond its environmental benefits, the Airbus A350 also promises an enhanced customer experience, delivering greater comfort and efficiency to passengers. KLM’s decision to embrace the modern aircraft reflects its dedication to sustainability and its commitment to providing travellers with a more enjoyable and environmentally-conscious journey.