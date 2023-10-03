Sustainability manager at Sun International: ‘A greater part of sustainability is to make sure we provide socio-impact to the community’’

As the world grapples with the consequences of climate change and environmental degradation, the need for responsible and eco-friendly practices within the hospitality industry has never been more pressing. This year, under the theme “Tourism Invests in a Green Future”, Tourism Month in South Africa reinforced the crucial role that sustainability plays in shaping the future of the nation's tourism industry.

One prominent example of a hospitality destination that is actively incorporating strategies for a greener future is Sun City in the North West Province. Sun City's commitment to sustainability serves as a noteworthy case study in how hotels and resorts can lead the charge toward environmentally conscious practices while enhancing guest experiences and contributing to the long-term wellbeing of the communities they serve. Sun City is doing their best to preserve the resort for the future generations.

“In the resort we focus more on socio-economic development for the local communities that is a bigger part of sustainability,” says Lwazi Mswelanto, the Sustainability Manager at Sun International. To address the pressing issue of poverty and limited access to education within the communities where they operate, Sun International has taken proactive steps. Recognizing that many individuals in these areas lack the necessary knowledge and skills to secure gainful employment, the company has initiated Corporate Social Investment (CSI) projects.

Through these initiatives, Sun International collaborates closely with local schools and non-profit organizations, demonstrating its commitment to uplifting the communities in which it operates. “We have recently planted a number of citrus trees and donated some to schools around us which is part of our socio-economic impact on the community,” Mswelanto adds. Planting citrus trees not only beautifies the environment but also has ecological benefits. Trees help improve air quality, provide shade, and contribute to the overall ecosystem health.

Citrus trees, once established, can produce fruits for years, providing a sustainable source of food and potentially income for the community. “We have looked into our policy as a result now, Sun International enforces that for all contracts or for all work that is done at Sun City 30% of that should go back to local.” Mswelanto expressed that, up to this point, the process has yielded positive outcomes within the communities, including an increase in local businesses as a result of these initiatives.

Additionally job creation is another key factor to helping the communities. “About 90% of our staff is from the local 107 villages. We are also hard on how we get to empower the local communities to be part of what we do,” says Mswelanto. He emphasised that in 2022 alone, they hired 500 unemployed youth from local communities for the Nedbank Golf Challenge, an event that has been held for the past 40 years.

However, they would like to secure full-time jobs, hence the reason they implemented learnerships. “We get the youth on learnerships and we get to absorb them over a period of time.” For instance, last year, they enrolled approximately 100 learners in a food and beverage learnership programme, and half of them have successfully secured permanent jobs within the system.