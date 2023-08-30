Korean Air is another airline joining the trend of weighing passengers

Another one bites the dust. Korean Air, just like those airlines that occasionally step on the scale to check their plane’s weight, is joining the weight-watching club. Travellers flying from Gimpo International Airport until September 3 will get their moment on the scale.

And if you happen to find yourself at Incheon International Airport from September 8 to 19, it's your turn to join the weigh-in party. According to reports, people and suitcases will be weighed. Then, the concealed statistics will subsequently be relayed to the nation’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport. The reason behind it? Evidently, there’s a vested interest in uncovering who might have been a bit too enthusiastic with the in-flight snacks.

However, for those who prefer to keep their personal weight data as closely guarded as the secret ingredient in a beloved family recipe, Korean Air confirms that they can opt out by letting a staff member know. For some travellers, the unexpected request to step onto a scale might raise eyebrows – weight is something that most don’t want to speak about. However, it's essential to understand that the practice isn’t driven by the airlines themselves and that it is mandated by governmental aviation authorities.