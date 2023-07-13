Liezel van der Westhuizen creates cherished memories with family in Türkiye

Recently, Liezel van der Westhuizen, the well-known personality, was spotted in the captivating region of Cappadocia, nestled in the heart of Türkiye. Cappadocia looks like stepping into a dreamland, with cave dwellings, hidden churches, and valleys waiting to be discovered.

One of the most iconic and popular activities in Cappadocia is the hot air balloon rides. As the sun rises or sets, colourful hot air balloons take to the sky, providing a mesmerizing aerial view of the region's incredible beauty. Liezel van der Westhuizen exploring Türkiye. Picture: Instagram In a recent Instagram post, Van der Westhuizen captioned her photo from Cappadocia with the words: “Always say Yes to new adventures.” This captures the spirit of Cappadocia perfectly, as it encourages visitors to embrace the unknown and explore the wonders this unique destination has to offer.

From the extraordinary landscapes and ancient history to the enchanting hot air balloon rides, Cappadocia is a place that truly captures the imagination. Van der Westhuizen's choice to embark on this new adventure showcases her passion for exploration and her willingness to embrace new experiences. In addition to its breathtaking landscapes, Cappadocia, also known as Kapadokya, boasts a rich history and vibrant culture, making it a treasure trove of historical sites and Unesco World Heritage-listed wonders.

One of the main highlights of Cappadocia is its surreal rock formations, known as fairy chimneys. These natural wonders were formed over millions of years through volcanic activity and erosion, resulting in a mesmerising landscape dotted with cone-shaped rocks, valleys and caves. Exploring these formations is like stepping into a fantasy world, where you can wander through ancient cave dwellings, underground cities, and hidden churches carved into the soft volcanic rock. Cappadocia is also renowned for its hot air balloon rides, which provide an unparalleled aerial perspective of the region's breathtaking beauty. Van der Westhuizen can be seen posing and holding hands with hubby with the Kapadokya sign.

The region is also rich in history and culture, with numerous historical sites and Unesco World Heritage-listed treasures to explore such as Goreme Open-Air Museum which, is a must-visit, it features an extensive collection of rock-cut churches adorned with vibrant frescoes dating back to the Byzantine period. Van der Westhuizen was also seen in Ayasofya Cami, located in Istanbul, an iconic and historically significant monument that holds great cultural and architectural importance. Originally constructed as a Byzantine church in the 6th century, Ayasofya (Hagia Sophia) later transformed into a mosque and, most recently, has been serving as a mosque since 2020. Its history reflects the rich tapestry of Istanbul's past.

Ayasofya Cami is renowned for its impressive architecture, blending Byzantine and Ottoman design elements. Furthermore, visiting Ayasofya Cami provides a unique opportunity to witness the blending of two distinct religious and cultural traditions. The structure serves as a symbol of Istanbul's diverse heritage and the coexistence of different civilizations throughout history.