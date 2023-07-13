Linda Mtoba and BFF Ntando Zikalala put Swiss International Air Lines on blast after being stuck in Zurich for 3 days

South African award-winning actress Linda Mtoba and her business partner and BFF, Ntando Zikalala, took to Instagram to share their recent travel experience using Swiss International Air Lines. The ladies spent close to three days stuck in Zurich on the last leg of their international trip after having enjoyed summer vacation in Portugal for the Afro Nation Music Festival.

According to the ladies on their Instagram stories, they got stuck and spent a full day at Zurich International Airport because their Swiss International Air Lines flight got delayed in Paris. This led to them missing their connecting flight. After missing their connecting flight to Johannesburg, they were forced to spend three days in Zurich after the airline failed to locate their luggage. Mtoba revealed that, initially, the airline had told them that their luggage would be shipped to Johannesburg, South Africa. However, they changed the story and told them they couldn't board their flights without their luggage.

A screen shot of Linda Mtoba’s post on Instagram. l INSTAGRAM “Swiss Air has now lost our luggage! They cannot find it, causing us to miss our next flight for this afternoon,” said Mtoba. The pair also revealed that the customer service staff from Swiss Air were rude and made Mtoba cry at some point. “We don’t know what else to do. The staff has been sooooooooo sooooooo rude; I’ve cried all morning. Only now there’s a lady who is actually trying anything. We’ve been moved from pillar to post. (Crying face X4),” said Mtoba.