LOOK: Las Vegas among the top 5 cities in the US to consider for an unforgettable bachelor or bachelorette party

Ever heard that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas? Well, it’s been confirmed as new research revealed that Las Vegas is the best city in America for bachelor and bachelorette parties. According to BetMGM, which also analysed multiple factors that bachelors and bachelorettes may consider important when planning their parties, Las Vegas (aka Sin City), is the top destination to host a bachelor or bachelorette party.

BetMGM analysed factors such as the number of bars, average hotel and average drink prices, activities available, natural beauty spots, and parks. A spokesperson from BetMGM said that from coast to coast, bachelor and bachelorette parties in America embody the spirit of celebration, friendship, and unforgettable memories. “Whether it’s the wild nights of Vegas, the vibrant energy of New Orleans, or the beach-side revelry in Miami, these pre-wedding gatherings are a time to cherish friendships, embrace adventure, and toast to the exciting journey that lies ahead,” said the spokesperson.

BetMGM’s study looked at the top 100 most populated cities in America to come up with the list, so here are the top 5 cities you need to consider if you want to host an unforgettable night for your friends. 1. Las Vegas The city skyline at night in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. Picture: Unsplash The City of Las Vegas is a renowned destination for bachelor and bachelorette parties. It is famous for its extravagant casinos, vibrant nightlife, world-class entertainment, and luxurious resorts.

Groups can engage in games, enjoy spectacular shows, party at top-notch clubs, and explore the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Vegas has more than 340 bars listed on Tripadvisor, which is 51 for every 100 000 of the population. As well as nightlife, Vegas has many activities for visitors to enjoy, with over 960 activities to engage in, from helicopter tours to seeing Cirque Du Soleil at the MGM Grand.

2. New York City Times Square, New York. Picture: Unsplash New York City is a bustling metropolis known for its iconic landmarks such as Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, and Central Park. It offers diverse experiences, including Broadway shows, trendy bars, renowned restaurants, shopping, and cultural attractions. New York City has over a thousand bars and offers more than 1 600 activities for groups to engage in.

Drinks are slightly more expensive, with average beer prices around $8 (about R140). However, more costly drinks are expected in one of the world’s biggest cities. 3 . Portland The white stag sign at sunset in Portland, Oregon. Picture: Unsplash Portland is a city known for its hipster culture, craft breweries, thriving food scene and abundance of attractions for visitors.

Portland has average hotel prices of $119 per night, which is great value for money, and has 134 natural beauty spots or parks for visitors to experience. Nightlife in Portland also thrives, with 47 bars per 100 000 of the population. 4 . San Francisco

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, US. Picture: Unsplash San Francisco is famous for its picturesque Golden Gate Bridge, diverse neighbourhoods, and thriving tech scene. Bachelor and bachelorette party guests can explore attractions like Fisherman's Wharf and Alcatraz Island and enjoy the vibrant nightlife, including trendy bars and clubs. With 733 activities listed on Tripadvisor, there’s no end of things in to do San Francisco. Hotels average about $129 a night, making it a more affordable group option.

5. Cincinnati Downtown Cincinnati in Ohio, US. Picture: Unsplash Cincinnati is a city in Ohio that offers a unique blend of urban energy and Midwestern charm. Parties can enjoy pub crawls, dine at trendy eateries, and experience the city’s rich cultural heritage. Additionally, Cincinnati offers outdoor activities such as river-front adventures along the Ohio River and exploring the Cincinnati Zoo.