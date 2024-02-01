LOOK: Top listings for popping the question as proposals at these international Airbnb stays surge

With Valentine’s Day just days away, Airbnb has unveiled a list of unique and romantic locations around the world that have witnessed the most marriage proposals. These listings, ahead of the most romantic day of the year, are based on online keyword searches and guest reviews.

They also feature heart-warming stories and some of the most incredible and stand-out listings. The globally acclaimed online marketplace for short- and long-term home stays and experiences explained that since 2018, references to proposals at Airbnb have more than tripled, according to guest reviews. “In fact, one mountain-top guest house in Colorado has hosted more than 100 such magical moments, and one host has not only witnessed engagements during his stay, but has also been hired to photograph his guests’ weddings,” Airbnb said.

“From cosy cabins with fully equipped kitchens, to rural hideaways with hot tubs and spectacular views, these homes have offered the perfect setting to pop the ultimate question,” they added. The Machinery Shed in Australia. Picture: Airbnb. The Machinery Shed (Blackheath in Australia) Set up for a romantic couples stay, this stunning 125-year-old machinery shed is located on an old apple orchard and faces the iconic blue mountain cliffs, Airbnb said.

Hot tub near National Park (Estes Park, Colorado in the United States) The host of this spectacular home explained that romance seems to blossom during his guests' stays. “For some reason - the simplicity of the space, the privacy, the sunrise view from bed - people keep getting engaged at my house.”

“I think being in the mountains is the perfect start for a relationship, and I’ve tried as a host to create spaces that encourage people to slow down and reconnect.” Il Pulcino di Maria in Italy. Picture: Airbnb. Il Pulcino di Maria (Lake Como in Italy) The setting for this beautiful villa couldn't be more perfect for popping the big question.

“Located in Moltrasio, a magical village on the western shore of Lake Como, the location screams ‘I do’,” the host believes. The 16th Century Dovecote in Scotland. Picture: Airbnb. 16th Century Dovecot (Edinburgh, Scotland in the United Kingdom) In central Edinburgh yet tucked-away in a gorgeous garden, this historic dovecot is not only beautiful to look at, it also seems to have proposal magic in the air.

“Over the past eight years since I started hosting, there have been about 10 proposals of marriage made in my cottage, all of which have been accepted,” the Airbnb’s host said. Nature's Edge Cabin. Picture: Steve Forrester. Nature’s Edge cabin (Worcestershire, England in the United Kingdom) Nature’s Edge Cabin is a guest's very own mini spa resort as it is nestled in the idyllic Worcestershire countryside, just outside Malvern.

According to the site’s host, the property has "started to get a little reputation for proposals. “I now supply a candle lit cabin along with our natural looking neon ‘Marry me’ sign, which we position under our trees and we fill with fairy lights to create the ultimate romantic spot," the host said. The airstream in Texas in the US. Picture: Andy Heatwole. Super cute airstream (Wimberley, Texas in the United States)

This cute airstream trailer is nestled in an oak and elm grove, along the banks of Smith Creek, and it is situated on 10 beautiful acres which is shared with the owners. “You’ll enjoy this nature retreat with the convenience of Wimberley, just three miles down the road,” the host said. Red Rock oasis in Colorado. Picture: Airbnb. Red Rocks oasis (Idledale, Colorado in the United States)

This site is considered ideal for nature-loving couples, as the gorgeous mountain-top guest house includes a hot tub, fire pits, outdoor living spaces and access to vast hiking trails. Its host explained that she has had well over 100 proposals on the property that she knows of, and she often gets to be involved in some capacity. “It's so heart-warming to watch all the well-thought out plans anxiously put in place,” she said.

“It's really beautiful." The Water's Edge in Canada. Picture: Alex Briere. The Water’s Edge (Utterson, Ontario in Canada) This utterly unique rustic cottage is on the shore of one of Muskoka’s most stunning lakes.

Guests can fall asleep to the sound of water gently lapping against the shore, or watch the sunrise from the hammock on the deck next to a two-sided fireplace. Appalachian Container Cabin. Photo courtesy of Airbnb. Appalachian Container cabin (Otto, North Carolina in the United States) This unique and stunning vacation rental is located in the Smoky Mountains.

The "Appalachian Container Cabin" is a modern tiny home with an unparalleled view overlooking the Appalachian Trail, which is built out of shipping containers. Rural hideaway with a hot tub. Picture: Airbnb. Rural hideaway with a hot tub (Cornwall, England in the United Kingdom) This site’s host explained that she had been lucky enough to host a large number of marriage proposals and even be involved in “setting the scene”, and helping her guests to prepare for their big moment.