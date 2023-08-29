The Eiffel Tower appears to be exerting an unexpected influence on tourists, as demonstrated by a recent incident involving two inebriated men seeking an adventurous night-time escapade on the iconic structure. Reports indicate that the two individuals encountered difficulties during their unconventional adventure, primarily due to their intoxicated state.

Additionally, another man was taken into custody by the police after he leaped off the Eiffel Tower using a parachute. The incident unfolded early this month. According to sources from the police, the individual managed to ascend one of the tower’s pillars under the cover of early morning hours. The tower, an enduring symbol of Paris and a global tourist attraction, is managed by the company SETE (Société d’Exploitation de la tour Eiffel).

The “I Believe I Can fly” suspect landed on a sports centre rooftop nearby, where the police took him into custody. In a strongly worded statement, the company condemned the act as “irresponsible” and underscored the potential danger it posed to those engaged in labour on or beneath the tower’s structure. They highlighted the serious danger it posed to people who work on or around the tower. Additionally, the incident caused a slight delay in the tower’s opening that morning, disrupting the normal schedule.