MSC Cruises announce new itinerary for the cancelled Red Sea itineraries

Following the recent tension in Gaza and Israel, MSC Cruises has announced that it has made changes to their sailings for the upcoming season. In a statement released by the cruise line, they revealed that it added a new itinerary for the MSC Orchestra for this winter. It replaces the Red Sea itineraries that had been cancelled due to the proximity of some of the ports of call to Israel and the restrictions in place in some bordering countries.

MSC Cruises said the ship will now offer seven-night voyages from 16 December to 19 April, 2024. This includes callings for Valencia, Spain; Cagliari, Sardinia; Civitavecchia for Rome, Livorno for Pisa and Florence, Italy; Marseille, France and Palma in Mallorca before returning to Valencia. And in light of these changes, the cruise line said that that the safety of its passengers and crew “is always its utmost priority during an evolving situation”. They also said that they would continue to monitor the situation and modify ship itineraries if necessary.