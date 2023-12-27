New Year’s resolutions to make you become a better traveller in 2024

As we are rapidly approaching the end of 2023, many people choose to make New Year’s resolutions and goals for the year ahead. 2023 has flown by in the blink of an eye! But it did see many people returning back to regular travel once again. Looking forward to 2024, here are five New Year’s resolutions ideas for travellers.

Travelling solo is one of the most powerful tactics for self-discovery and self-love. l PEXELS/ANDREI TANASE Travel more (by exploring local destinations) Travelling does not have to be reserved for the wealthy or people with a lot of time off in their lives. A great way to travel more in 2024 is to maximise the free time available, whether evenings or weekends, and use it to explore areas close to home. Remember, one person’s hometown is another person’s dream destination.

Go solo This one sounds scary to some people, and if you are one of those people, it might just benefit you the most. Travelling solo is one of the most powerful tactics for self-discovery and self-love. According to experts, solo experiences help you be good at being you.

Building a strong, healthy relationship with yourself helps you show up better for everyone else in your life. Resolving to spend some (quality) time away with yourself is one of those resolutions that, in its own small way, make the world a better place. Start a travel savings account It is an unfortunate reality that you need money to travel. So, until you win the lottery, try to put aside a little each month solely for travel.

It might mean you have to prioritise travel over material items but we promise it will be worth it. Ditch your comfort zone. l PEXELS/NAPPY Ditch your comfort zone It is easy to get into the habit of going to the same places and doing the same things. There is a level of comfort in this routine that helps us relax and let the world pass us by for a while, but there is not much adventure in the same old routine, is there?

In 2024, why not resolve to ditch your comfort zone for at least one trip and do something completely the opposite of what you would do? Try skydiving for the first time. Go on an overnight backpacking trip. Bungee jumps off a tall bridge. Confront a fear. In doing so, maybe you will be able to find a new routine and a different level of comfort every year. Document your travels (for others or for your future self)