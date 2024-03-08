Nonku Williams is serving soft life goals on her Jamaican getaway

While most of us are diligently working through the daily grind, “The Real Housewives of Durban” star Williams is living it up on a luxurious vacation in Jamaica, and her Instagram feed is making us green with envy. Sharing snapshots of her sun-soaked getaway, the social media celebrity is treating her followers to glimpses of the breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture of the island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonku Williams (@nonku_williams) But amidst the blissful scenes of palm-fringed beaches and crystal-clear waters, trouble brews back home. Williams may find herself embroiled in a legal battle with her former boyfriend, Dumisani Ndlanzi, a businessman from Richards Bay. Ndlanzi has decided to take legal action against Williams, alleging that she made defamatory statements against him in a public statement earlier this year.

According to Ndlanzi's lawyer, Williams' remarks were aimed at damaging his reputation both personally and professionally. Ndlanzi took to his Instagram: “I THINK ITS TIME FOR PEOPLE TO KNOW THE TRUTH.I’ve been quite for too long typing to be mature but she’s been pushing me.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dumisani Ndlanzi (@ndlanzidumisani) Nevertheless, Williams remains unfazed as she flaunts her new stunning figure in Jamaica.

Her swimsuit-clad photos have left fans drooling, proving that she's living her best life regardless of any cease and desist letters. It seems Williams is more focused on catching flights than catching feelings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nonku Williams (@nonku_williams) One fan wrote: “…..just watched episode 5! Wow Nonks I’m so proud of you. And your body is bodying girl!🤍🔥” “Looking Good Miss Williams😍😍😍,” wrote another.