After seeing an increase in guests booking accommodations as a single occupant in non-studio staterooms, and the recent surge in the popularity of solo travel within the tourism industry, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced that it will introduce over 1 000 solo staterooms across its fleet as part of efforts to provide guests diverse offerings to create their dream vacation. It said that solo travellers will have the option of choosing from three new solo stateroom categories, including Solo Inside, Solo Oceanview and Solo Balcony from this week for future sailings starting January 2, 2024.

NCL said that solo travellers can expect to pay less than a traditional double occupancy room, with pricing and availability dependent on the destination and demand. David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, said that since we first launched our solo staterooms in 2010 with Norwegian Epic, they have been quite popular with single travellers. “We are continuously listening to our guests to deliver the experience they want. After realising the growing demand of individuals looking to travel on their own, we have now expanded single occupancy staterooms across our fleet,” said Herrera.