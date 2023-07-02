RobIox game launched in the Karoo to encourage young travellers and families to explore the Western Cape

The official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape, Wesgro, is killing two birds with one stone this winter by making sure families are entertained during the school holidays and travel becomes a fun activity for young and old, through the launch of a new Roblox game. According to the promotion agency, the game “Starlight Adventures In The Cape Karoo” aims to drive tourism across the region and inspire tweens, teens and their families to explore the Western Cape this winter.

It said that the game includes a digital clone of Prince Albert, a small town with only 7 000 people, that has been transformed into a playable experience as part of efforts to highlight lesser-known but exciting family destinations where tourism is critical to the local economy. Wesgro said it consulted with local tour guides and cultural experts, using 3D scans of landmarks and objects to create an accurate representation of the town when researching the game. “Players compete to win unique UGC (user-generated content) items based on the local heritage and culture of Prince Albert. Additionally, for the first time in a game, the history and culture of the Khoisan people, the world’s oldest tribe, is featured,” said Wesgro.

It said the game takes its cue from real-world Karoo legends and all characters featured in the game are either real life or modelled on people who live in Prince Albert. The promotion agency also partnered with popular family roadside pit-stops BP, Shell and Engen to launch the game, with “collateral” stationed at approximately 20 garages around the Western Cape and leading up to Prince Albert, distributing interactive adventure booklets with a checklist and map promoting the game and the Karoo. The promotion agency’s chief marketing and innovation officer, Jean Scheltema, said “Starlight Adventures in the Cape Karoo” draws on the insight that the youth market has a significant role to play in influencing family holiday decisions and comes off the back of the previously successful “Climb Table Mountain in Roblox” effort.

“Through digitising key attractions in the region, we’ve combined edtech and gaming to inform and inspire young minds. A trip to the Karoo is magical and we want young people to experience this at least once in their lives,” said Scheltema. Commenting on the game, Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said destination innovation ensures that remain globally competitive, and they’ve committed to being first movers. “Beyond resembling the real-world experience, the game wouldn’t have been possible without the input and knowledge sharing from citizens in the region,” said Stander.