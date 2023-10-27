While enjoying the game from home is great, there is a thrill in watching the Boks on a big screen among a crowd of fellow fans. That is why the cities across South Africa have opened up fan parks for Saturday’s final game where the Springboks will face the All Blacks.

However, if you do not take precautions, you could find yourself in a dangerous situation. Here are some park safety tips. The Springboks will face the All Blacks on October 28. Picture: Masi Losi/Independent Newspapers Bring weather-appropriate supplies Always keep in mind that the weather can change at a moment’s notice. Sunglasses and sunscreen are necessary to protect your skin and eyes against harsh UV rays that are responsible for sunburn and skin cancer.

Gloves, hats and rain jackets are also good to have if the weather takes a turn for the worse. Hang out with people you trust Do not spend too much time with people you do not know. It can be fun to meet new people but you should never sacrifice your personal safety for a fun outing. Only go out and about with close friends who you know will have your back.

Stay hydrated Bring plenty of water to avoid dehydration. Although the park may have natural sources of clean, potable water, in some places most springs and water sources are unprotected and open to contamination. Be careful if you drink in public