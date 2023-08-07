Southern Sun de Wagen hotel reopens doors six weeks after devastating flood

Southern Sun de Wagen, which first opened in 2021 as a joint vision between Remgro and Southern Sun in South Africa's acclaimed wine region, proudly announced its reopening on Friday, just six weeks after a flash flood caused extensive damage on June 14. The hotel's resilience and determination, along with the exceptional efforts of the staff and contractors, made it possible to complete an impressive refurbishment and restoration process in a short time.

The region experienced the highest rainfall in 47 years, leading to the bursting of the nearby Eerste River, which flooded the Southern Sun de Wagen. Within an hour, water rushed through the adjacent street and entered the hotel. Abel Pienaar, the hotel manager, recounted that they did their best to prevent the water from reaching certain areas, but the flood came too swiftly, causing significant damage to the hotel's ground level, including the Kuyperhuis courtyard pool, woodwork, furniture, joineries and floors. It was evident that a comprehensive refurbishment and repair effort was necessary for the entire ground level.

Southern Sun de Wagen courtyard pool. | Supplied “The restoration period has been phenomenally swift, thanks to our project manager and his incredibly determined and dedicated team who have worked around the clock to make sure that the hotel was closed for as short a time as possible and to ensure that it could reopen promptly,” said Pienaar. The flood refurbishment not only focused on fixing the structural damage, but also took great care to preserve the historical authenticity of Southern Sun de Wagen. Special attention was given to repainting the exterior using a unique paint designed for old buildings, ensuring the hotel's charm and heritage remained intact.