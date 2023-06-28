Sun City goes solar reducing reliance on traditional energy sources

Situated near the Pilanesberg National Park, Sun City benefits from abundant sunshine throughout the year. The solar plant comprises 2,584 560W monocrystalline solar PV modules, strategically installed on the roof of the Sun City hotel. By incorporating solar capacity into its energy mix, Sun City aims to reduce its reliance on traditional energy sources.

The newly-installed solar plant is projected to displace an estimated 2,367,571 kWh of electricity annually. This reduction in energy consumption is equivalent to what 329 average-sized South African households typically consume in a year. "On good sunshine days, which will be most days, the facility will free up an equivalent of 14% of Sun City's electrical demand from the national utility supplier Eskom, which will be to the benefit of the grid in the vicinity, and by extension local communities that feed off the same supply," said Sun City General Manager, Brett Hoppé. From an environmental perspective, the solar plant is expected to decrease Sun City's CO2 emissions by approximately 2,510 tons per year, contributing to the fight against climate change.

“Sun International’s sustainability approach ensures we continue to meet our vision of providing memorable experiences for our guests, providing employment for our people, delivering superior shareholder returns, creating genuine value for the communities in which we operate and making sure we reduce our environmental footprint at the same time,” said Hoppé. The investment in the solar plant is projected to pay for itself within five years, driven by anticipated above-average annual electricity price escalations. With a well-planned preventative maintenance regime, the plant is expected to have a lifespan exceeding 25 years.