This Mother’s Day, spoil her at one of these fine restaurants in Mzansi

Mother's Day is right around the corner, and it is time to get planning. And that means more than just picking out the perfect gift. Mom wants to eat, and, on her special day, we promise she does not want to cook. And maybe you do not either. You can spend all day in the kitchen preparing a special meal, but that means all of the planning, grocery shopping and dishwashing.

Why not take her out to eat at a restaurant? Here are some good restaurant options that you can choose from. Rockefeller Plaza Restaurant & Events invites you and your family to indulge in a glamorous escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Picture: Rockefeller Plaza Restaurant & Events Facebook Cape Town Rockefeller Plaza Restaurant & Events

Located at Cape Town’s vibrant Rockefeller Hotel & Residence, in the Foreshore district, the space’s cosmopolitan ambiance invites you and your family to indulge in a glamorous escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. On this special day, you can celebrate the rockstar in your life by booking their delicious Mother’s Day buffet. From 12.30pm until 3pm, you will be able to fill your plates high with an assortment of fresh salads, sushi, and breads, before making your way to the mains, which feature options like beef, chicken, fish, veggies and more. Finally, you will be able to browse the dessert bar filled with decadent mini-desserts that will provide the perfect end to the celebration. The price is R395 per person and 50% off for kids under 12.

Located in the heart of Century City's most vibrant precinct, Urban Umami is the perfect destination for a night out with friends, a romantic dinner, or a family gathering.

They offer an extensive menu that caters for all palates. From small plates to mains and desserts, they have something for everyone. Their fusion cuisine is a unique blend of South African and Asian flavours that will tantalise your taste buds. For this Mother’s Day, they have put together a decadent bottomless brunch to spoil the women in your life. From 11.00am until 3.30pm, you can feast on the likes of Norwegian salmon sashimi, toasted croissants topped with pulled brisket and poached eggs, and coconut chicken satay.

While you eat, you can enjoy the live band and sip on a Hendricks Gin welcome drink. The price is R495 per person and you can make your reservation through Dineplan. Verdicchio Restaurant & Wine Cellar is more than just a restaurant – they are the perfect pairing of Mediterranean cuisine and wine culture. Picture: Verdicchio Restaurant & Wine Cellar Facebook Johannesburg Verdicchio Restaurant & Wine Cellar

At Verdicchio Restaurant & Wine Cellar, they are more than just a restaurant – they are the perfect pairing of Mediterranean cuisine and wine culture. From their pasta granada to their raclette where cheese is melted over tender steak, they have something exciting for everyone. This Mother’s Day you can join them for a culinary celebration that pays tribute to the remarkable women who enrich our lives, and indulge in their a la carte menu, showcasing the diverse and tantalising flavours of the Mediterranean.

Wine Down is a place where your love and enjoyment of good food and a selection of boutique wine pairings can be explored at modest prices. Located in Centurion, they will be hosting two events in one day; mimosa brunch and MCC tasting.

You can book for either 9am or 11am and enjoy a delicious brunch with a complimentary mimosa. After filling up, you can keep the good times rolling by joining the team at the WineDown Boutique Bar for an MCC tasting and sample three sparkling wines from the Saltare wine farm. The mimosa brunch costs R250 per person while the MCC testing is R85 per person. To purchase a ticket you can send an email to [email protected]

Born from a dream to create a space where people can genuinely connect and revel in the absolute joy of being alive, Signature Restaurant is also more than just a dining experience. Picture: Signature Restaurant Facebook Durban Signature Restaurant Born from a dream to create a space where people can genuinely connect and revel in the absolute joy of being alive, Signature Restaurant is also more than just a dining experience - it is an enchanting odyssey into the heart of culinary excellence.

Nestled at Oceans Mall and guided by founder Desmond Mabuza, a team of highly skilled chefs and sommeliers curate an exquisite symphony of flavours, meticulously crafted to excite and delight the most sophisticated palates. In celebrating Mother’s Day, they have planned a day of good food and beautiful live entertainment. For R1575 per person and R575 for children between six and 12 years, on the menu, they have a choice of rainbow balls, prawn, scallop and risotto, seared tuna, signature summer salad, sesame beef and soup duo for starters. For the mains, they have oxtail, prawn and zucchini pasta, lentil croquettes, soy glazed sea bass, chickpea salmon, rosemary beef fillet, duck trio, and shellfish platter.

Located at Umhlanga's Beverly Hills, the restaurant offers a menu of exceptional dishes, stunning views of the Indian Ocean, delicious desserts, and famous buffets. It has earned a reputation for its desserts as well as its elegant Saturday afternoon tea buffet, and famous Sunday lunch. On this special day, they will be offering a scrumptious buffet set by their chefs to spoil your mom. Running from 12.30pm until 3. 30pm, the event costs R895 per person and R450 for kids aged between six and 12.

It has earned a reputation for its desserts as well as its elegant Saturday afternoon tea buffet, and famous Sunday lunch. On this special day, they will be offering a scrumptious buffet set by their chefs to spoil your mom. Running from 12.30pm until 3. 30pm, the event costs R895 per person and R450 for kids aged between six and 12.