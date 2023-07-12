Top 7 things to do in Hermanus

Hermanus, a picturesque coastal town nestled along the shores of Walker Bay in the Western Cape, is renowned as one of the world’s best destinations for land-based whale watching. However, this charming town offers much more than just whale sightings. With its stunning natural beauty, vibrant marine life and a plethora of activities, Hermanus has something for everyone.

Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, an adventure seeker, or a lover of art and culture, Hermanus promises an unforgettable experience. Here are some of the best activities to try out in this beautiful town. Whale watching

Hermanus whale watching is by far the most popular activity throughout the whale season (June to November). Every year, Southern Right and Humpback whales migrate from the icy Antarctic waters to the warmer waters of Walker Bay, providing visitors with a spectacular show. You can witness these majestic creatures breaching, tail-slapping and blowing spouts from the shore or take a boat tour for a closer encounter. Cliff Path Walk

The Cliff Path is a must-visit for some relaxing stroll or an energising hike. Stretching for about 12km along the rugged coastline, this well-maintained path offers breathtaking views of the ocean, rocky coves and fynbos-covered cliffs. You can explore at your own pace, enjoying the fresh sea breeze and spotting marine life such as dolphins, seals and seabirds along the way. Do not forget to bring along your camera to capture the stunning vistas.

Fernkloof Nature Reserve Nature lovers will delight in a visit to the Fernkloof Nature Reserve. Covering an impressive 1 800 hectares, this botanical paradise boasts an extensive network of trails that wind through diverse ecosystems, including fynbos, forests and waterfalls. The reserve is a haven for hikers, birdwatchers and plant enthusiasts. Be sure to stop by the Visitors’ Centre to learn more about the flora and fauna of the area.

Grotto Beach Hermanus is blessed with some of the most beautiful beaches in the Western Cape, and Grotto Beach is a prime example. This Blue Flag beach stretches for nearly 18km, offering pristine white sands, crystal-clear waters and dramatic mountain views. Whether you’re a sun seeker, a surfer, or simply want to enjoy a peaceful beach walk, Grotto Beach is the perfect spot. Keep an eye out for dolphins and whales playing offshore, adding to the magical ambiance.

Wine tasting No visit to the Western Cape is complete without indulging in some wine tasting, and Hermanus is ideally located close to several world-class wine estates. Take a short drive to the nearby Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, renowned for its cool-climate wines, particularly Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Spend a day exploring the vineyards, sampling exquisite wines and savouring delicious food at the estate restaurants.

The picturesque vineyard views and award-winning wines are sure to delight your senses. Art and culture Hermanus has a thriving arts scene, with numerous galleries, craft markets and art studios to explore. The Hermanus FynArts Festival, held annually in June, celebrates all forms of art, including visual arts, music, theatre and literature.

It’s a fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in the local culture and discover the works of talented South African artists. Don’t miss the Whale Museum, which provides fascinating insights into the world of whales and the history of Hermanus as a whaling station. Adventure activities

If you’re seeking a bit of adventure, Hermanus has plenty to offer. Embark on a thrilling boat-based shark cage diving excursion for a close encounter with these magnificent creatures. For adrenaline junkies, there’s paragliding, quad biking and zip-lining, providing a unique perspective of the town and its surroundings. If you prefer water sports, try your hand at kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding or surfing in the cool Atlantic waves. Hermanus truly captures the essence of coastal beauty, adventure and relaxation.