Top Valentine’s Day places for foodies

What makes food romantic? Some items are thought of as aphrodisiacs - oysters, chocolate, and red wine - but there can be more to getting the heart pumping. Instead of doing the same old dinner-and-movie routine with your significant other this Valentine’s Day, why not escape to a place with the most amazing food?

If you are looking to dine out with your partner, you will want to take a look at this round-up of places where you can enjoy some exotic food. Taste red wine in Stellenbosch Stellenbosch and its wine routes are home to some of the best wines in the country and are easy to reach when you are coming from Cape Town or the airport. Set in the heart of the Cape wine region, Stellenbosch is the second oldest wine region in South Africa.

History, culture, natural beauty, sport, education, and wine have made the name “Stellenbosch” resonate around the world as one of South Africa’s premier tourist, wine, business, and education attractions. No visit to Cape Town or South Africa is complete without a Stellenbosch wine tasting (or two). When there you can pair the wine with a food tour and learn about South Africa's favourite foods, like biltong and bobotie. Even though all wine farms in Stellenbosch have something special to offer, there are a few that stand up from the crowd. So choose your favourite and wine down.

Enjoy caviar at Biru Biru is a restaurant that incorporates the pleasure of braaing and fine dining together bringing you an unforgettable experience of fun and laughter and to a certain extent the feel of home-made food right at your table. Located in Rivonia in Johannesburg, it is about being able to experience Japanese food, sushi, BBQ, hotpot and so much more. If you enjoy Chinese, Japanese, and Korean cuisine then this place is for you.

The establishment boasts a warm and inviting ambiance, perfect for a romantic date. The interior design is simple yet elegant, with comfortable seating and a breathtaking view of the city skyline. Enjoy a spicy romantic dinner at The Oyster Box Occupying a majestic location on the Umhlanga beachfront in Durban, The Oyster Box is one of South Africa's most celebrated hotels, as famous for its remarkable coastal views and gracious hospitality that have become the hallmarks of this cherished seaside destination.

Set just 15 minutes away from King Shaka International Airport, it offers a mouth-watering menu of restaurants and bars. It has become renowned for its spicy buffet. Every day an impressive array of curries is served in the balmy, colonial-inspired Ocean Terrace restaurant. The buffet includes a Singapore fish curry, butter chicken, the Durban-style chicken and prawn, and the hotel’s signature, a Durban lamb curry. Also included are home-made pickles, chutneys, sambals, naan breads, papadums and rotis.

Indulge in wagyu beef at The Wagyu Experience The Wagyu Experience in Paarl is not just a restaurant, lodge, or deli; it is a lifestyle. They offer a unique blend of exquisite dining, natural beauty, and supreme quality wagyu meat, catering to the generation that embraces slow living, seeks authentic escapes, and values quality experiences.

The lodges provide a luxurious retreat perfect for nature enthusiasts and food lovers. As a working wagyu cattle farm, they follow a farm-to-table approach. They use only the freshest ingredients, and all their delectable dishes are made to order. Feast on chocolate at The Fat Zebra Located at Linden and Parkhurst in Johannesburg, The Fat Zebra is focused on serving flavourful food, amazing coffee, and quality drinks.