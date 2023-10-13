Uniworld adds two new luxury ships to its fleet

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is set to introduce two new super ships, the SS Victoria and SS Elisabeth, to their fleet. These ships will commence their European voyages in 2024 and 2025. Uniworld will be leasing these ships from the Seaside Collection under a three-year bareboat charter agreement, infusing them with the distinctive Uniworld experience, complete with their own staff and signature amenities.

Prior to their Uniworld tenure, the ships were known as the Crystal Bach and Crystal Mahler in Crystal Cruises’ river fleet. The president and CEO of Uniworld, Ellen Bettridge, expressed excitement about the addition, emphasising the commitment to offer the best and most luxurious ships on European rivers. The SS Victoria and SS Elisabeth are described as unique vessels, characterised by modern design, spacious suites, and a contemporary ambience.

Uniworld's attention to detail, from service to amenities, will be integrated into these ships for a seamless guest experience.

Uniworld’s attention to detail, from service to amenities, will be integrated into these ships for a seamless guest experience. Picture: Supplied The SS Victoria and SS Elisabeth are identical sister ships, capable of accommodating 110 guests in 55 luxurious suites and staterooms. All accommodations feature a similar design, with varying sizes and subtle differences, offering panoramic views of passing scenery through full-length windows. The ships are lavishly appointed with materials like leather, velvet and marble. Select suite categories include walk-in closets, fireplaces, and exceptionally spacious two-bedroom accommodations of up to 759 square feet.

On-board amenities include a massage room, gym, bistro, rooftop bar, fine dining restaurant, and farm-to-table cuisine prepared with fresh local ingredients sourced daily. The SS Victoria is expected to set sail in 2024, beginning with an eight-day “Holland & Belgium at Tulip Time” cruise from Amsterdam that combines a classic tulip experience with cultural exploration. This is followed by an eight-day “Castles Along the Rhine” itinerary, featuring charming towns, historic castles, and winemaking traditions.