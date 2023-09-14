Unleash your inner adrenalin junkie in Cape Town

Cape Town has a thrilling world waiting for you. Whether you’re familiar with terms like coastineering, below the surface, canyoning and kloofing, or not, this vibrant city at the southern tip of Africa is your gateway to heart-pounding adventures and unforgettable memories. The Yellow Frame route

For those who appreciate an Instagram-worthy backdrop, Cape Town's iconic yellow frames offer unique and unobstructed views of the majestic Table Mountain. Although reaching these frames may require a bit of effort, the journey itself is an adventure worth trying. These eye-catching landmarks are scattered across the city, including the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront's lawn, Cape Town Railway Station, District Six, Signal Hill and Khayelitsha's Lookout Hill. Each location offers guided tours and novel experiences. For instance, in Khayelitsha, you can embark on a bike tour. While in District Six, you might be invited into a local's home for a traditional Cape Malay meal.

A new feature to Cape Town Waterfront is the Cape Town ring designed by Shimansky, also referred to as the "Ring that binds us", this exquisite creation captivated the attention of visitors at the bustling waterfront, known as one of Africa's most popular tourist destinations. Dreamy retreats Some of the Western Cape's most breathtaking spots lie just beyond Cape Town's city limits. The Tsitsikamma National Park, an ocean-side forest that offers zip lining, hiking and canoeing, is a short drive from the city.

Here, wellness practitioners host private retreats throughout the year, focusing on activities like cold water immersion, yoga, meditation, and nature exploration. Retreats like these can be good for you for several reasons. It has a positive impact on your mental and emotional wellbeing. It offers a break from the daily grind, allowing you to focus on your mental and emotional health. Activities like yoga and meditation promote relaxation and reduce stress.

Nature exploration allows you to connect with the outdoors, breathe fresh air and experience the beauty of the city’s landscapes. Additionally, these retreats promise a “one-with-earth” experience amidst the natural beauty of the region, with opportunities for hiking, river swimming, bouldering, and even coastineering, which involves descending mountainsides into the ocean. Starry nights

Cape Town's adventures extend to the night sky. Away from urban jungle, you can explore stargazing adventures that reveal the celestial wonders above. Legend has it that Cape Town's catchment systems conceal secret tunnels, some of which date back to 1652. Whether used for smuggling during the prohibition era or serving ships with fresh mountain water, these tunnels now beckon intrepid explorers.

Guided tours are essential to navigate the labyrinth and to hear its captivating stories spanning over four centuries. Often the iconic Lion's Head during night-time is a cherished tradition among hikers in Cape Town. While the daytime vistas of this majestic peak are awe-inspiring, there's something truly magical about witnessing the landscape under the night sky. Here, visitors are rewarded with breathtaking panoramic views of Cape Town's glittering cityscape and the glistening waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Many hikers choose to bring telescopes or binoculars to gaze at the stars and planets, as the lack of urban light pollution enhances the stargazing experience. Bumpy rides and aquatic encounters White river rafting, bobsledding, water slides, and sea kayaking are just some of the thrilling activities to add to your Cape Town bucket list.

Kayakers often share their adventures with dolphins, seals, jumping fish, and the occasional shark or whale. Witnessing these marine wonders from the water or the comfort of your hotel's deck is a mesmerizing experience. Whether you're a novice or experienced paddler you can explore the serene waters of Milnerton Lagoon or the charming Kalk Bay Harbour or discover the beauty of Hout Bay or Kleinmond for a tranquil lagoon experience. Paragliding is another exhilarating option, offering daily bookings from Signal Hill, Lion's Head, or Table Mountain.