WATCH: A Kenyan TikToker wonders if South Africa is a fictional country like ‘Wakanda’

From Mzansi’s signature dances and unique soccer moves, to the nation’s infectious energy and hilarious accents, it’s hard not to love South Africans. These were the sentiments of a Kenyan TikTok content creator, known as @akaka’s_fans_only, on the social media site.

The brilliance, vibrancies and talents of the rainbow nation even made the TikToker question if South Africa is a real country, due to what he referred to as the country’s “vibes” and “madness”. The content creator and social commentator, posted a video on TikTok recently in a bid to pay ode to Mzansi. In doing so, he also wanted answers about how and why South Africa is such an incredible country.

"How the hell is South Africa even a real country? How do you justify a country where everyone can dance, sing and play football … at the same time?," @akaka's_fans_only said on his TikTok video. The Kenyan content creator's questions about Mzansi even led him to believe that South Africa is a fictional country. "I swear to God South Africa is a fictional country. You know how "Wakanda" only exists in Marvel. This country is purely full of vibes and madness."

In the social media video, the Kenyan TikToker also went on to list all the things he appreciates about South Africa and its citizens. “There are some football skills which once you see them, you’ll know that this has to be South Africa, it cannot be any other country,” he added on the video. “These people have created a music genre that was so good that other artists from other regions had to incorporate it in their music.”

The Kenyan added that if the videos of SA he has seen on TikTok are true, then the country is a place he would’ve wanted to go for his high schooling because of the hype and energy that the nation’s schoolchildren have. In his video, he also spoke about the country’s “chaotic” Parliament as well as the many beautiful and funny South African accents, which he said he could listen to all day. “I have to visit South Africa. I need the South African energy in my life and a South African babe,” he said.

@akaka’s_fans_only’s video caught the attention of South Africans on TikTok, who chimed in with their unique sense of humour. This included @maeya232 who replied to his video with the comment: “My brother South Africa I not a country - It's a MENTAL INSTITUTION 😂😂😂😂😂 We are all MAD 😂😂😂😂😂.” Another user, @skye3457, said: “south africa is a movie😭😭😭.”