WATCH: American woman threatens to urinate in the aisle on flight

Passengers on board an American Frontier flight were left traumatised after a middle-aged woman pulled her pants down in the middle of an aisle, and threatened to pee in front of them. A video of the American woman’s antics has been circulating and even starting trending on both TikTok and X.

The woman had a meltdown because she was upset that she was required to sit in her assigned seat & even threatened to kill… pic.twitter.com/2E4ZzZFDGs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 28, 2023 US media personality Collin Rugg posted on X that the flight was travelling from Florida to Philadelphia, when the woman had the meltdown. “She was upset that she was required to sit in her assigned seat and even threatened to kill another passenger,” Rugg explained. Meanwhile, in the video, passengers can be heard expressing their shock, after the woman pulled her pants down and proceeded to squat in a peeing position, on the aisle of the plain.

Responding to the passengers, the woman screamed: “I don’t give a f#@$! F#@$ you. I gotta go pee!” The video continued with the passenger walking towards the flight attendant and shouting for her to be allowed to to pass. Responding to Rugg’s post on X, users expressed outrage at the passenger’s antics.

@RedsRepair95 said: "Exactly why I won't fly if I have a choice. I'd prefer to not be stuck with someone like that in a metal tube."



Another user, @MobilizedM, said: "And somehow she won't make the No Fly List, but someone in the crowd at J6 will be." While another user, @KathleenWinche3, said: "This world has gone crazy! That's why a lot of people aren't flying these days! Insane!"