WATCH: ‘Be quiet!’ Delta flight attendant reprimands Grammy-nominated singer for singing on flight

Grammy-nominated gospel singer Bobbi Storm was almost kicked off a flight for disregarding flight etiquette by singing on a Delta Airlines plane in the US. Storm, who has collaborated with popular Christian gospel group Maverick City, posted a video on Instagram of her trying to sing on a flight and being reprimanded by a flight attendant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobbi Storm (@bobbi_storm) “So, watch me bless Him. So, I used to sing on planes a very long time ago. I just found out I’m up for two Grammys. My very first time, you guys. My name is Bobbi Storm and I’m up for two Grammys. “I sing for the Lord and my song is out on all platforms,” Storm says after being told by the attendant to sit down and put on her seat belt. Storm says she wanted to share the moment with the passengers, with the flight attendant standing in front of her.

The conversation went something like this: “Are you able to be quiet?” asked the flight attendant. Storm pleaded: “But they are enjoying it, so, while we’re sitting here, could I please?”

“I’m not enjoying it. So I’m asking you can you be quiet? That’s a yes or no answer please,” the flight attendant responded. The confrontation continued with Storm asking the flight attendant if she will go to jail if she doesn’t listen to him. He said: “I’m your flight leader and I need you to follow my instruction … If you’re not able to follow my instruction, you will not be able to take this flight.”

Despite being reprimanded, Storm continued to sing “low-key” on the flight, blatantly disobeying the flight attendant’s orders. In her Instagram post, she captioned the video: “At the end of th day God is glorified!!! Tell me, how are you choosing love on purpose??? Blessings to you all from your #FearlessFlightSinger😉 #WeCantForgetHim #TheMaverickWay.” Instagram users had mixed reactions to Storm’s post.