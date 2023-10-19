LOOK: Uncle Waffles under consideration for a Grammy

Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, is proving that she’s a force to be reckoned with. The 23-year-old has been on an upward trajectory for two years and shows no sign of slowing down.

The “Asylum” album-maker has just announced that she is under consideration for two Grammy Award nominations under the categories Best Global Music Album for “Asylum” and Best African Music Performance for “Yahyuppiyah”, featuring Tony Duardo, Justin 99, Pcee, Eeque and Chley. Taking to Instagram, the global superstar wrote: “It’s been an amazing year, I’ve played 100+ international shows this year alone and I’m soo greatful for everything that continues to happen in my life.(sic)” She continued to mark the anniversary in which her life completely changed, casually adding that she’s being considered for the Grammy nominations.

“Today marks the 2 year anniversary since my life changed and I’m in awe at what has happened since, and this part of my journey is even more exciting as I’m proud to Announce that I’m in the running for two Grammys nominations, I need my babysss to share this post for me!! “If you’re a member of the @recordingacademy, I’d appreciate your support ❤️. “Thank you to everyone who made this song become what it is @_.justin99 @pcee.official @eeque_thedreama @tonyduardo @chley_nkosi @official_.aya and everyone who supported it from the DSPs, Magazines and creators who still continue to push it.

“Thank you fr team, always. @kreative.kornerr @encorerecordings. Thank you God of the impossible ❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waffles (@unclewaffles_) Back home in South Africa, her industry friends took to the comments to show her love. Rapper Boity wrote: “Fly high, mama!!! ✨✨✨✨✨🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Artist Focalistic commented: “🔥🔥🔥CONGRATULATIONS!!! 🔐🎯.” YouTuber and digital creator Mihlali Ndamase wrote: “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 blessed and highly favoured.” DBN Gogo said: “All the way 🚀🔥🔥🔥.”