WATCH: TikTok travel content creator’s guide on what to do when exploring Cape Town

Finding cool hotspots and hidden gems can be quite tedious, especially if you don’t know where to look or where to start. To help travellers and explorers find their way around Cape Town’s coolest destinations, TikTok content creator and traveller known as Octavia Overseas, believes that she has the solution.
The young explorer created her ultimate guide on things to do, see and eat in Cape Town and the Western Cape and took to TikTok to share her marvellous creation, which is a free Google Maps guide.
@octaviaoverseas 146 pins 📌 and counting!! 🔥 Get your own copy of the *ULTIMATE* google maps guide to Cape Town & the Western Cape totally for FREE via the link in my bio 🗺️✨ You can access it online or via the Google Maps app on your phone! And better yet you can save the list to refer back to whenever you need it ❤️🔥👏🏻 Send this to a friend who NEEDS this guide!! 💌 Follow for daily videos on the best places to eat, stay and visit in Cape Town! 💁🏼♀️🇿🇦💫 IMPORTANT: For some reason there's a glitch on tiktok where the guide opens as a website rather than direct on the google maps app! If you click on the 3 dots in the top right and click 'open in browser' it should open direct in the google maps app and you can save it that way! 💫
This guide has all her favourite places, from Langebaan all the way through to Knysna. Currently, there are 146 pins on the best places to eat, stay and visit on Octavia’s guide.
It features places such as The Cape Point Vineyards Estate, The Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens, The Shark Bay Boutique Accommodation & Spa, Time Out Market Cape Town, Mythos V&A Waterfront and Lievita Cape Town.
She also shared that she will continue to add more places along the way to help explorers find their way through the city.
Some TikTok users were thrilled with her creation, and some weren’t, but many shared their views on her video.
@n.luminous, commented: “Wow this is definitely going to come in handy.” And Octavia responded: “😍😍 Yayyy this makes me so happy to hear!! Hope it helps you discover some absolute gems 💫🗺️.”
Another user, @amaryllidseagoat, said: “literally not a single place in the northern suburbs 😂 "ultimate guide"? 😂”
And Octavia responded: “Tell me what’s missing so I can check it out/add to the list 🫡.”