WATCH: TikTok travel content creator’s guide on what to do when exploring Cape Town

Finding cool hotspots and hidden gems can be quite tedious, especially if you don’t know where to look or where to start. To help travellers and explorers find their way around Cape Town’s coolest destinations, TikTok content creator and traveller known as Octavia Overseas, believes that she has the solution. The young explorer created her ultimate guide on things to do, see and eat in Cape Town and the Western Cape and took to TikTok to share her marvellous creation, which is a free Google Maps guide.

Some TikTok users were thrilled with her creation, and some weren’t, but many shared their views on her video. @n.luminous, commented: “Wow this is definitely going to come in handy.” And Octavia responded: “😍😍 Yayyy this makes me so happy to hear!! Hope it helps you discover some absolute gems 💫🗺️.” Another user, @amaryllidseagoat, said: “literally not a single place in the northern suburbs 😂 "ultimate guide"? 😂”