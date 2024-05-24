WATCH: Why Japan banned tourists from certain areas

Following the announcement of Japan’s plans to ban tourists in certain areas as part of efforts to prevent over-tourism, social media users have also highlighted that the lack of decorum of some tourists may have had a role to play in the outcome. This comes after a video of a tourist harassing a geisha walking down a street in Kyoto went viral on social media app, X.

One of the reasons why Japan has been banning tourism in certain places pic.twitter.com/EmP5UWxhfm — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) May 23, 2024 In the video titled, “Don’t do this in Kyoto 🇯🇵”, a geisha tries to walk down the street with a tourist in full paparazzi mode trying to capture the moment. The account on which the video is shared, @PicturesFoIder, has attributed the behaviour in the video to the island nation tightening its rules.

“One of the reasons why Japan has been banning tourism in certain places,” said the account. Not only Kyoto. Don't do this anywhere to anyone! — Blah Blah Blah (@BlahBlahBllaahh) May 23, 2024 Commenting on the video, X user @BlahBlahBllaahh, said: “Not only Kyoto. Don't do this anywhere to anyone!”

Respect their culture, at least when you are in their country!



When you are going to any other country then you should learn about the rules and culture of that country first and you should follow them till you are in that country! — pawan yadav (@pawanyadav8) May 23, 2024 Another user, @pawanyadav8, said: “Respect their culture, at least when you are in their country! When you are going to any other country then you should learn about the rules and culture of that country first and you should follow them till you are in that country!” Only thing i can think of is extreme ignorance and a total lack of intelligence which leads to a lack of empathy. To me it seems like she treats other countries like she is at the zoo, because wherever she comes from is an actual place with people who live their lives. She…

— VisionaryVoid (@VisionaryVoid) May 23, 2024 Whilst @VisionaryVoid said: “Only thing i can think of is extreme ignorance and a total lack of intelligence which leads to a lack of empathy. “To me it seems like she treats other countries like she is at the zoo, because wherever she comes from is an actual place with people who live their lives. “She doesn't have the intellect to understand that exactly the same thing is true for every other place.”