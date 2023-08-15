Woman who saw passenger who ‘isn’t real’ on plane says ‘no one should judge’

Tiffany Gomes, the 38-year-old marketing executive behind the viral TikTok video “that motherf****r back there is not real” incident aboard an American Airlines flight, gave her two cents into the profound transformations her life has undergone following the incident. Currently living in her residence in Dallas, Gomes disclosed the considerable impact on her life.

Gomes told “Hinduism Times”: “My life has been blown up. It’s frightening. Things go viral and everything changes.” Emphasising the significance of avoiding hasty conclusions, she expressed, “no one knows anyone else’s story and no one should judge”. The viral clip shows Gomes freaking out on an American Airlines flight as she was convinced that one of the passengers wasn’t real.

She can be heard screaming: “I don’t give two f**ks, but I am telling you right now – that motherf****r back there is NOT real.” This is when viewers chipped and claim that Gomes was crazy or drunk. @knuckelslawncare #drunkonaplane ♬ original sound - Juan Franqui You bet I’d be booking it off that plane too — no chance I’m signing up for a flight with a ghost, grim reaper, or whatever otherworldly creature she spotted!

As @Brittney Alvarado wrote: “Listen. I’ve seen final destination. I’m following her out😂.” According to Gomes, she disclosed that the strange incident originated from a disagreement with her family, with allegations that they had taken her Airpods without permission. She asserted that much of the narrative being circulated is inaccurate but chose not to delve into further particulars.