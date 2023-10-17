Would you cuddle stray cats at this welcoming UK pub?

Are you craving an exciting twist in your usual bar and restaurant outings? If you’re a cat lover, Bristol’s The Bag of Nails is about to take you on a detour from the mundane. While most pubs are content with serving drinks and providing a setting for social interactions, The Bag of Nails takes it a step further. As you enter and order a craft beer, you’ll soon realise you’re in the bar with a bunch of “puss-in-boots” friends.

The furry inhabitants have carved out their own territory in the pub. They’re not just casual visitors; they’re the stars of the show. You’ll find them chilling on the counter, occupying bar chairs with regal nonchalance, and essentially enjoying the vibe just as much as you. The cats have made themselves right at home in the pub. The journey began in December 2011 when Luke Daniels enthusiastically flung open the pub’s doors, thrilled by the prospect of a fresh start.

He greeted patrons with a warm smile and their favourite drinks and filled the air with melodies that soon established the place as the hottest spot in town. As it turns out, the wandering cat community had similar aspirations. In 2011, a pint-sized, furry surprise sauntered into the pub. The audacity of the tiny kitten was entertaining, and in the age of social media, the event didn’t go unnoticed. The pub’s Facebook page featured a snapshot of the adorable little munchkin with a caption that probably left everyone grinning from ear to ear.