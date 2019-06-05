The starting point of The Cape Town Cycle Tour, with 35 000 cyclists taking part is the world's largest individually timed cycle race. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Cape Town Cycle Tour and the City of Cape Town have confirmed that they are finalising plans to offer a short route for next year’s Cape Town Cycle Tour. “We are extremely excited to be working in partnership with the City on this innovation,” said David Bellairs, director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.

“Cape Town was voted as the World’s Leading Festival and Event Destination in 2018 at the World Travel Awards and the Cape Town Cycle Tour has largely contributed towards that reputation. Year after year, we attract 35 000 riders, from elite racers to novices, fitness enthusiasts, locals and internationals to those that want to tick this iconic event off their bucket-list.

“At the same time we realise that the 109km route may be a bit daunting for novices or the not-so-fit. We want to be completely inclusive; we want to encourage the youth to come and have a fun, crazy costume ride with us and to get armchair athletes onto bicycles to also enjoy the camaraderie of this incredible event,” Bellairs said.

“A shorter course, in addition to the full traditional route is the perfect solution. We will release more details as we confirm them, but the thinking is that the short route will be held on the Saturday, followed by the 109km route on the Sunday."

Interestingly, exactly four years and three months ago, 35 000 participants lined up to ride a vastly shortened version of the beloved Cape Town Cycle Tour in solidarity and support for those affected by the tragic fires burning on the mountains around Cape Town in March 2015.

The route then was a 47km circular route from the start to the end of the M3 and back the same way to the finish in Green Point.

