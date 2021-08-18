Artscape 50th anniversary celebrations continue with the Schools Arts Festival

Cape Town - As Artscape Theatre continues to celebrate its 50th milestone, one of its longest running flagship programmes, the Schools Arts Festival returns with an innovative twist through a splendid hairdressing and fashion exhibition. The joint partnership between Artscape and the Western Cape School of Skills, Hairdressing and Beauty Department, with funding from the City, will have more than 20 schools descend on the Theatre Foyer. Here they will exhibit their creative, colourful designs in hair, make-up and art, as opposed to previous presentations which were in the form music, dance and instruments, among others.

The schools taking part in the exhibition themed the ‘Western Cape School of Skills Hair Extravaganza’, are from different socio-economic backgrounds, some of which would never have been exposed to the arts. The platform is also an opportunity to expose the talents of learners with special needs to the public and the hairdressing industry to enable salon owners to identify new talent, and ultimately create employment opportunities for them. The creative hairstyles that will be on display will comprise 10 sections, including Avante Garde recycled to upcycled materials; ladies and men’s cut with colour and blow dry; braids, twists and plaits; hair by night up-do; bridal hair design; racecourse hats and hair; finger waves a twist; punk rock fashion and tribal hair and headdress.