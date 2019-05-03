Cape Town was recently announced as one of the top 9 most colourful fishing towns in the world. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Cape Town was recently announced as one of the top 9 most colourful fishing towns in the world. The list was created by FishingBooker, the world’s largest website for booking fishing charters, based on a number of factors such as user reviews, access to quality fishing, and overall aesthetic of a place.

There’s nowhere on earth quite like Cape Town’s Bo-Kaap district. Buildings are painted every color imaginable. Each house competes to be the most visible in town.

But Cape Town’s vibrant colors aren’t limited to one neighborhood.

From the jolly bathing huts of Muizenberg Beach to the incredible street art all around the city, there’s always something to bring a smile to a visitor's face. With so much going on in town, it’s only fitting that Cape Town’s game fish are just as outlandish.

The city’s famous for its monster Yellowfin Tuna, which are just as impressive as the name implies. Anglers can also expect to fill the boat with delicious Yellowtail and Red Roman. All that, with the meeting of the Indian and Atlantic Oceans as a dramatic backdrop.

The full list of the most colorful fishing towns in the world (in no particular order) can be found below:



Willemstad, Curaçao Santorini, Greece San Juan, Puerto Rico Cape Town, South Africa Charleston, South Carolina Cinque Terre, Italy St. John's, Newfoundland Cartagena, Colombia Menton, France

* FishingBooker is the world's largest platform for connecting anglers and fishing guides, with over 25,000 fishing trips available in more than 1,750 cities worldwide.

Victor Andrews waits patiently with his fishing line in the ocean just of Kalk Bay as the sun comes up. File Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

SUPPLIED