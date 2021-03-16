Cape Town Pride Parade goes virtual but not invisible this year

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Despite going virtual, the Cape Town Pride Parade is all about visibility this year, said festival director Mathew van As. The annual festive parade is set to follow other large-scale events by moving on to virtual platforms and will host daily events this month, culminating in its main event – a virtual pride parade and Mardi Gras. The theme this year is #YOUMATTER. Thousands members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies have been gathering for the parade, donning rainbow-themed outfits, flags, and signs for the past 19 years. Smaller pride-themed events began last week. These include conversations with authors, art night, rooftop comedy night, a pageant, movie night, market, hike, pride icon awards, and pride mosque and shabbat events. The parade will take place virtually on March 27 and those in the community are encouraged to send a 30-second video showing how they celebrate, which will be made into a single video shown on the day.

A Pride interfaith service will take place at Greenmarket Square on March 28.

“It's been a mix bag of responses to it. Some people are going ‘thank you for doing something’, others are saying it's not going to be the same, so why should we support? We’re saying, it’s one year, still show your support. The visibility is still needed for South Africa. We are doing this for visibility now,” said Van As.

He said the same amount of effort and time is going into making sure the event is on par with previous years’, and that it is compliant and safe for all.

Meanwhile, St George’s Grammar School in Mowbray has been hosting a two-day Pride event as of yesterday (Mon).

The pride flag is flying alongside the South African and school flag and at half mast in honour of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The Grade 12 learners will represent the history of the Pride movement and educate learners and staff about the LGBTQIA+ community.

School head Julian Cameron said: “We believe that it’s important to create the spaces for conversations, so as to reduce prejudice, bias and ignorance and to increase acceptance and understanding.”

Cape Town Pride is an annual gay pride event usually ending with a pride event in Green Point, which has been suspended this year due to the pandemic. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Argus