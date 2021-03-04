Capetonians urged to postpone and not cancel their events

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The City’s tourism and travel sector has taken another body blow as some of its festival events are being postponed and rescheduled to adhere to lockdown restrictions. With the country currently under lockdown level one, and Covid-19 infections visibly decreasing, a few tourist attractions are being reshuffled. The popular local tourist attraction the Cape Town Carnival has announced it is rescheduling the annual event. Cape Town Carnival chief executive Jay Douwes said it was due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions. “The Cape Town Carnival looks forward to hosting its exciting new live-event format in five access-controlled locations in the city during the summer of 2021/2022. We are working closely with our funding partners and the City to bring creativity and energy back to the streets of Cape Town under safer conditions.” Economic Opportunities and Asset Management Mayco member James Vos said the City’s tourism directorate would remain focused on restoring and preserving the tourism sector.

“Despite the impact of Covid-19 on our tourism and travel sectors, we will remain unmoved and focused on preserving our MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) industry. We are the destination capital in Africa and that status has not changed despite the challenges brought forth by Covid-19.

“So instead of folding, we will continue to work hard to retain our status. I want to make sure that Cape Town remains the best and while restrictions are in place we will continue engaging stakeholders. We will continue to drive our objectives through marketing to ensure that we come out on the end standing.

“Hence our plans to encourage all our hosts to not cancel events but to postpone them instead. Once things have calmed down and in line with Covid-19 restrictions we will move forward. Our main focus is to make sure these events continue. I want the world to know Cape Town is open for business,” said Vos.

Cape Argus