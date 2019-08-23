Cape Malay cookbook author Cariema Isaacs prepares ‘koesisters’ at a ‘koek off’ at Radisson RED to announce the first ‘Koesister Day’. Picture: Aaron Polikoff/Supplied

Cape Town - Cape Town foodies will be licking their lips in anticipation of the first-ever Malay World “Koesister Day” (they differ from traditional koeksisters) competition next Sunday, highlighting the importance of food and community in a way that is proudly Capetonian . This kicks off Heritage Month, celebrates the tradition of “koesisters” and will see the “kwaiest koesister” walk away with a grand prize to the value of R12000.

Co-founder of Vannie Kaap Marc Jacobs announced the inaugural World Koesister Day at a recent “koek off” between chef Naseer Abdullah and renowned Cape Malay cookbook author Cariema Isaacs.

“For the first time in human and culinary history, there’ll be an annual world day dedicated to the pure and unadulterated adoration of the spicy yet sweet Cape Malay “koesister”. Ek wil sommer huil (I just want to cry), I’m so happy,” said Jacobs.

The Cape Malay “koesisters” will be judged by KFM radio presenter Saskia Falken, co-owner of Vannie Kaap Marc Jacobs, and RED’s kitchen lead, chef Naseer, who has also pledged to purchase fresh “koesisters” from the winner to serve at the hotel every Sunday between 10am and noon.

“The humble ‘koesister’ has everything needed to bring about world peace, so why not spread a little love where we can?” said Chef Naseer.

The event is to be hosted by the Radisson RED Hotel V&A Waterfront with local apparel and accessories brand Vannie Kaap.

In Heritage Month the hotel will also introduce the Cape Town Corner: a speciality menu of five Cape Malay-inspired dishes.

To enter visit RED’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to nominate the “kwaiest koesister” in town.

