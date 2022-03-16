Excitement grows as SPAR Cape Town Ramadaan and Lifestyle Expo nears

Cape Town - Weeks before the start of the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, the local Muslim community is also excited for the return of one of Cape Town's premier events. SPAR Cape Town Ramadaan and Lifestyle Expo is now embedded into the hearts and minds of Capetonians, 12 years after it first debuted.

From its humble beginnings, the Expo now boasts a key element of lifestyle; demonstrating that the principles of Ramadaan are universal. Now staged, over three days at the Green Point Track from March 25 to March 27, the event celebrates the melting pot of cultures that is South Africa. The iconic venue shares deep historical links with progressive sports and cultural institutions. It continues to serve as the home for clubs from the traditional former Malay Slave quarters now known as Bo-Kaap.

After a two-year, Covid-imposed pause, the Expo is back for its 10th year! The milestone event will bring you the elements that you have come to expect from the SPAR Cape Town Ramadaan and Lifestyle Expo, and spice it up with more thrills. Up to 200 exhibitors – all under one roof – will have the opportunity to show off their wares, and visitors are guaranteed to find premium-quality products at affordable prices.

The expo is strategically hosted in the month leading up to Ramadaan, in which Muslims practice heightened spirituality through fasting and giving charity. This one-of-a-kind event offers established businesses, entrepreneurs, informal traders, and patrons, exposure to the rich Muslim culture that has been woven into the vibrant tapestry of the Mother City. Held in partnership with the City of Cape Town, the SPAR Cape Town Ramadaan and Lifestyle Expo creates an enabling environment to attract investment, generate economic growth and celebrates the cultural richness and diversity that is iconic of the Mother City.

