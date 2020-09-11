Haroon Gunn-Salie to feature in Zeitz MOCAA’s online Radical Solidarity Summit

Cape Town - Local artist and activist Haroon Gunn-Salie was selected to participate in the Radical Solidarity Summit taking place next week.

The Radical Solidarity Summit, presented by the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA), is a week-long online gathering to address current affairs, explore alternative futures, and discuss what can be created in the cultural field through acts of radical solidarity.

The summit is an opportunity for organisations and individuals, artists, curators, activists, writers and educators who are passionate about learning and collaborating to connect with other. It also a chance for those who are committed to the continued fostering of the arts from Africa and its diaspora to connect.

Alongside the programme of talks, the event will feature film screenings, performances, readings and an Instagram take-over.

Gunn-Salie's exhibit “Radical Solidarity (2020)” will be on from 6:30pm until 8:00pm on Monday where the day’s theme is Solidarity: Historic Contexts of Pan-Africanism and the Transnational Struggle.