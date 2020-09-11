Haroon Gunn-Salie to feature in Zeitz MOCAA’s online Radical Solidarity Summit
Cape Town - Local artist and activist Haroon Gunn-Salie was selected to participate in the Radical Solidarity Summit taking place next week.
The Radical Solidarity Summit, presented by the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA), is a week-long online gathering to address current affairs, explore alternative futures, and discuss what can be created in the cultural field through acts of radical solidarity.
The summit is an opportunity for organisations and individuals, artists, curators, activists, writers and educators who are passionate about learning and collaborating to connect with other. It also a chance for those who are committed to the continued fostering of the arts from Africa and its diaspora to connect.
Alongside the programme of talks, the event will feature film screenings, performances, readings and an Instagram take-over.
Gunn-Salie's exhibit “Radical Solidarity (2020)” will be on from 6:30pm until 8:00pm on Monday where the day’s theme is Solidarity: Historic Contexts of Pan-Africanism and the Transnational Struggle.
Tickets are R85 for African guests, and R150 for international guests - a ticket will give you access to all the content throughout the week. Tickets can be purchased here.
Alongside Gunn-Salie, other confirmed participants include:
- Diana Campbell Betancourt, chief curator Dhaka Art Summit and artistic director Samdani Art Foundation
- blaxTARLINES KUMASI, collective and contemporary art project space
- Chimurenga, a pan-African platform of writing, art and politics
- Nadia Davids, writer, theatre-maker and scholar
- Frieda Ekotto, novelist and literary critic
- Awa Konaté, critic, curator & founder of @CultureArtSociety
- Mpho Matsipa, lecturer at Wits School of Architecture and Planning and research fellow at WiSER
- Achille Mbembe, historian and political theorist
- Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, screenwriter, film director and visual artist
- Nontsikelelo Mutiti, graphic designer, artist and educator
- Bonaventure Soh Bejeng Ndikung, contemporary art curator, writer and founder and artistic director at Savvy Contemporary
- Tuan Andrew Nguyen, artist
- Rémy Ngamije, novelist and publisher, co-founder of independent literary magazine Doek!
- Emeka Okereke, visual artist and writer
- Bukola Oyebode, art writer, editor and publisher, founder and editor-in-chief of art magazine The Sole Adventurer
- Marie Helene Pereira, curator and director of programmes, RAW Material Company
- Edgar Pieterse, urban scholar, writer and creative agent, founding director African Centre for Cities, University of Cape Town
- Zahia Rahmani, writer, art historian, curator
- ruangrupa, contemporary art collective and artistic director of Documenta 15
- Albie Sachs, struggle veteran, former judge on the Constitutional Court of South Africa and Zeitz MOCAA board member
- Rasha Salti, researcher, writer, and curator of art and film
- Tau Tavengwa, founder and co-editor of Cityscapes magazine and Curator-at-Large at African Centre for Cities, University of Cape Town
- Françoise Vergès, historian and political scientist
The full week’s programme can be accessed on the Zeitz MOCAA website.
