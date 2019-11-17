Huawei KDay returns to Cape Town on 7 March 2020 with SA's hottest music talent









Huawei KDay, inspired by the Huawei nova 5T, returns to Meerendal Wine Estate on 7 March 2020 for Cape Town’s hottest music festival experience. Picture: Michelle Lategan/Supplied Cape Town - Huawei KDay, inspired by the Huawei nova 5T, returns to Meerendal Wine Estate on 7 March 2020 for Cape Town’s hottest music festival experience. Event goers can look forward to experiencing Rowlene, Emo Adans and Tarryn Lamb, Jimmy Nevis, Craig Lucas, The Kiffness, Timo ODV, Shekhinah, Youngsta CPT, Mi Casa, GoodLuck and Mango Grove live on-stage for the fifteenth edition of the popular music event. “Every year the event continues to draw more than fifteen thousand Capetonians to Meerendal Estate for the Cape’s premier music experience. We look forward to hosting the people of the Mother City for another feel-great event under the Cape Town sun,” said Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner. Werner added: “To launch the opening of ticket sales we hosted an intimate mini Huawei KDay experience at the Kfm 94.5 offices which included a special preview performance by Youngsta CPT. #HuaweiKDay fans can expect further exciting marketing activity as we build-up to event day”.

“Huawei KDAY is an extremely exciting and an important event for us. The 2020 event is inspire by the new Huawei nova 5T. Huawei is all about connecting people, every year this event brings more and more people together to support and celebrate their love of South African music”, said Penny Diao, Marketing Director at Huawei Consumer Business.

Tickets are priced from R320 for adults while children under the age of 12 will pay R165 Tickets for the Chill Zone are priced at R550 and are available through Computicket.

Event details:



Event: Huawei KDay 2020

Date: Saturday, 7 March 2020

Time:11am – 8pm

Venue: Meerendal Wine Estate, Durbanville

R320 - adults

R165 - children under 12

R550 - Kfm Chill Zone

Cape Argus