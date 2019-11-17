Cape Town - Huawei KDay, inspired by the Huawei nova 5T, returns to Meerendal Wine Estate on 7 March 2020 for Cape Town’s hottest music festival experience.
Event goers can look forward to experiencing Rowlene, Emo Adans and Tarryn Lamb, Jimmy Nevis, Craig Lucas, The Kiffness, Timo ODV, Shekhinah, Youngsta CPT, Mi Casa, GoodLuck and Mango Grove live on-stage for the fifteenth edition of the popular music event.
“Every year the event continues to draw more than fifteen thousand Capetonians to Meerendal Estate for the Cape’s premier music experience. We look forward to hosting the people of the Mother City for another feel-great event under the Cape Town sun,” said Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner.
Werner added: “To launch the opening of ticket sales we hosted an intimate mini Huawei KDay experience at the Kfm 94.5 offices which included a special preview performance by Youngsta CPT. #HuaweiKDay fans can expect further exciting marketing activity as we build-up to event day”.