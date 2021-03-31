In a pickle about Easter fish? Don’t be...
Cape Town - Capetonians are going to have to be smart as they shop around for their best deals and source the fish they feel would make for the best pickled fish dishes.
Fish is in high demand this time of year, with queues already being seen outside some stores that specialise in fish.
To make the process a little easier, we’ve checked online pricing for yellowtail, snoek, kingklip, hake and kabeljou at some retailers such as Cape Fish, Fish4Africa and Greenfish.
These fish can be used to make delicious pickled fish dishes, a staple across many Cape houses over the Easter weekend.
These are what the stores have on offer:
Snoek
- Fish4Africa is offering previously frozen snoek/barracuda for R180, weighing between 1 to 3kgs. However, they are currently out of stock.
- Greenfish is offering a West Coast snoek box – caught in St Helena Baai – for R299. The fish box features 3 x traditional local snoek (small). Each fish is 1.1-1.5kg with the head on. The 3x snoek pieces are flekked and lightly salted.
- Checkers is offering cured mild snoek at R74.90 a kg.
Yellowtail
- Fish4Africa is offering yellowtail for R59.90-R139.90. Typically, 1kg whole yellowtail would go for R100, but is on special for Wednesday only for R60.
- Ocean Jewels Fresh Fish is offering yellowtail, sold in 500g and 1kg fillets or a whole fish (around 2.2kg each). For 1kg yellowtail, customers would have to pay R240. They also have their own pickled fish special made by their deli that has no bones or skin. 500g tubs being sold for R65.
- Greenfish is offering two yellowtail fillets – caught in Struisbaai – for R299. The item comprises 2 x yellowtail fillets (900g-1100g a fillet, box total 2kg). They are sold out of of the yellowtail fillets.
- Meanwhile one whole yellowtail fish goes for R299. The item comprises a whole yellowtail (trunk2.5 - 3 kg). According to Greenfish, “this product is ideal for making pickled fish“.
- Cape Fish has an ’Easter fresh fish special’ on yellowtail fillet – 1kg yellowtail fillet goes for R199.90.
Hake
- Fish4Africa is offering 4 X 220g hake portions for R99.95.
- Ocean Jewels Fresh Fish is offering 1kg of fresh hake for for R170.
- Greenfish has a hake bulk box of large hake fillets for R549. This comprises hake fillets (5kg per box, 350g+ per fillet).
- Cape Fish is offering 1kg hake for R119.
- Checkers has frozen jumbo hake fillets going for R129.90 a kg.
Kabeljou
- Fish4Africa is offering 1kg whole kabeljou for R149.90. They are currently out of stock, according to their website.
Kingklip
- Fish4Africa is offering 4 X 220g kingklip portions for R169.95; 1kg kingklip is going for R160. They have other sizes of kingklip on offer for R139.95 - R279.90.
- Greenfish is offering kingklip fillets for R299. This comprises 2 x kingklip fillets (850g-1100g a box).
- Cape Fish is offering 1kg kingklip for R249.
Visit the stores at:
- https://oceanjewels.co.za/shop/
- https://capefish.co.za/product-category/fresh_seafood/
- https://greenfish.co.za/collections/fish-boxes
- https://www.checkers.co.za/c-2530/All-Departments/Food/Fresh-Food/Fresh-Fish-and-Seafood
- https://www.fish4africa.co.za/product-category/fresh-fish/
Cape Argus