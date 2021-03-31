In a pickle about Easter fish? Don’t be...

Cape Town - Capetonians are going to have to be smart as they shop around for their best deals and source the fish they feel would make for the best pickled fish dishes.

Fish is in high demand this time of year, with queues already being seen outside some stores that specialise in fish.

To make the process a little easier, we’ve checked online pricing for yellowtail, snoek, kingklip, hake and kabeljou at some retailers such as Cape Fish, Fish4Africa and Greenfish.

These fish can be used to make delicious pickled fish dishes, a staple across many Cape houses over the Easter weekend.

These are what the stores have on offer: