Emo Adams. The comedy fest has always been the pinnacle of the scene in the city, showcasing the best stand-up in the country along with top international acts.

Cape Town - There’s a celebratory feel to The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival this year. The popular festival has always been the pinnacle of the local art form in the city, showcasing the best stand-up in the country, alongside a range of top-class international performers.

This year, its 15th anniversary, shows off a glittering line-up, manifesting in nightly standing ovations.

Supreme Master of Ceremonies Alan Committie sets the tone of the show perfectly, with his unique brand of observational comedy.

His fascination with the Latin language and school education, when we still had standards, as opposed to grades, is hilarious. If you’re a teacher, the routine alone is worth the ticket price. The sophistication of his content and delivery lays the foundation for a wonderful evening of comedy.

Each act is clever and entertaining. Funny men Carvin Goldstone from Durban and Sifiso Nene from Sandton, via Midrand, are hilarious. They give strong performances, confirming their leading status in South Africa’s comedy hierarchy.

Classically-trained international pianist Kev Orkian brings the house down with his Armenian routine, while Australian magician and mentalist Matt Tarrant thrills the audience with his sleight of hand musical card trick. Both are fascinating to watch.

Lindy Johnson, who broke into the industry via the Funny Festival’s new comic search two years ago, opens the show. The Paarl comedian has climbed the comedy ladder following a move to Johannesburg, keeping herself at the coal face of the industry.

Kasi Comedy Showdown winner Obakeng Moroe displays characteristics of a stage veteran, which belies his short time as a stand-up comedian. The Kasi Showdown searched the Cape Flats and townships for the past four months for a new face in the industry.

Obakeng Moroe of Kraaifontein earned a spot on the prestigious Jive Cape Town Funny Festival, and delivers some great comedy that will make you forget that it's his first time on such a big stage.

The ever-popular Big Boys from the Kalk Bay Theatre give a “cheeky” display of gymnastics, dance and sensuality. Their routine is a gem.

The Jive Cape Town Funny Festival has been part of the Cape Town theatre landscape for 15 years. It has never failed to disappoint, and this year may be its best line-up yet.

The Funny Festival runs at the Baxter Theatre until July 28. Tickets bought through webtickets.