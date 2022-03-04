'Khaikari- The Awakening (Cape Flats Kung Fu)' aims to awaken its audience

Cape Town - A locally written and produced theatre production aims to awaken its audience and evoke a sense of keen reflection, particularly of those who had come before. ’ǂKhaikari- The Awakening (Cape Flats Kung Fu)’ follows the journey of a woman experiencing a spiritual awakening by heeding the call of her ancestors, who speak to her through the ritual of music, dance, dreams and rhyme.

A spoken word artist, originally from Parkwood, Monishia Schoeman – also known as Eavesdrop – produced, directed and wrote, ’ǂKhaikari- The Awakening (Cape Flats Kung Fu)’, in which Schoeman depicts the lead character. Schoeman said the wounded healer is called on to remember and help her people remember their true, rich heritage as indigenous peoples. Khaikari - The Awakening (Cape Flats Kung Fu) follows the journey of a woman experiencing a spiritual awakening as she begins to heed the call of her ancestors who speak to her through the ritual of her music, rhyme and dreams. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) Khaikari - The Awakening (Cape Flats Kung Fu) follows the journey of a woman experiencing a spiritual awakening as she begins to heed the call of her ancestors who speak to her through the ritual of her music, rhyme and dreams. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA) In 2021, Schoeman made her acting, directing and producing debut with her first theatre production called ‘Memory is a Weapon’, showcased at the Artscape Arena Theatre.

“The show is my reflection and thoughts on the state of affairs for people living on the Cape Flats, dealing with violence in so many forms, and how that is closely linked to the fact that many of us have stopped acknowledging our ancestors, which leaves us directionless and divided. “I also reflect on the role the system plays in perpetuating stereotypes about us (a recurring theme in my work) because we are disenfranchised, and how there seems to be a spell of amnesia which we’re trapped in,” Schoeman said. The production also features dancers, Ashlynn Erasmus and Lee-Shane Booysen, who choreographed and embody the roles of two ancestors in the play.

Booysen said: “What I hope will be evoked within the audience is the question: how do we treat people, how do we engage with people, how we just – in general – are around people. The fact of race, financial gain and different levels of society, where some are impoverished and some are rich, to really question how we treat people and what is our humanity about.” Tickets are available online at Webtickets for R60 - https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/EventCategories.aspx?itemid=1512136466 The hybrid performance will take place on Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, at the Masambe Theatre, Baxter Theatre Centre, or through livestreaming.

