Cape Town - Hundreds of mourners gathered to bid farewell to the iconic DJ Russell Connolly, aka Russell The Love Muscle, at Unlimited Ministries in Ottery on Saturday. The 56-year-old club DJ from Steenberg has been an icon in Cape Town, and started his career three decades ago at the Copacabana, Thriller and Space Odyssey clubs.

Russell was a father of three and lived with his girlfriend, Lorna Simons.

He passed away two weeks ago after suffering from a lung infection.

His close friends in the industry paid tribute to the legend, who was known for mentoring and showing the ropes to up-and-coming DJs.

Calvin Peters, aka Uncle Cal, says the church was packed and showed the influence Russell had on people.

GONE: Russell Connolly

Legacy

“It was really amazing to see the impact and legacy Russell left. The church was full of DJs of old and modern times, and promoters.”

Saxophonist Donvino Prins and singer Candice Thornton performed a song in his honour.

Selwyn Bartlett and Fast Eddie also shared fond memories.

Rifat Bowers, of Choice Rehab Centre, says Russell spent some time at the centre where he recovered from drug addiction.

He says Russell was an easy-going man who lived in harmony with everyone and that his “dark days of addiction” had little impact on his relationships.

“Russell left so much peace and unity, the mother of his eldest son, the mother of his youngest son, his first wife and present partner were all seated side by side.”

