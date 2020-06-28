National Arts Festival braves move online amid Covid-19 pandemic

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - For the first time, artists will be showcasing their work at the National Arts Festival virtually, and audiences will be able to watch shows at their leisure. The 46th edition of the National Arts Festival (NAF) will be held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. NAF chief executive Monica Newton said: “It is a world first to go online for the NAF. This experience will encourage our artists to be braver because this is what the future will look like.” Newton said people would be able to see the entire festival in their own time. There would be online workshops, webinars and jazz music. “There is no post-Covid-19 situation anymore, but rather a living-with-Covid-19 situation. There will definitely be challenges for something new, but this also pays a tribute to the creative industry, who stood up during a time when they easily could have not done it,” she said.

Thulani Sibeko, head of marketing and communication at Standard Bank, the festival’s partner, said: “I would love to say bravo to the artists, producers, the directors and the technical teams for making the virtual NAF possible. You have risen to an unprecedented challenge. The Standard Bank Jazz Festival is the oldest jazz festival in South Africa; it’s an amazing platform for both young and established performers to share their creative experience.”

A diverse collection of works will total than 270 hours of viewing time.

Acting deputy director-general of the national Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Charles Mabaso said: “We are proud to be associated with the festival we will be showcasing (it) to the rest of the world through this virtual initiative.”

The festival will take place on www.nationalartsfestival.co.za

All tickets and passes bought will be valid until July 16.

[email protected]